Number of Chapman-related calls to police decreases

The Orange Police Department has received 10 fewer calls about Chapman-related parties in 2016 than it did in 2015, said Orange Police Department spokesperson Lt. Fred Lopez.

In 2015, the police received 92 calls about Chapman parties out of 761 calls city-wide, compared to 81 Chapman-related calls out of 934 total in 2016.

“We’re headed in the right direction,” Lopez said. “If there’s a party and it’s not unruly, your neighbors won’t complain. If there are people in front of the house or playing beer pong in the street, typically that’s cause for concern.”

The decrease in calls comes about eight months after the Orange City Council passed amendments to the “party ordinance,” making it unlawful to be “present at, attend or participate in a loud or unruly gathering.” Violators can be fined by the police department.

Freshman public relations and advertising major Avery Sorenson said that the ordinance has made college parties different from her expectations.

“I’ve had to stand silently in the middle of a party, waiting for the police to leave so we won’t get in trouble,” she said. “Every party is like a waiting game for when the police are going to get there.”

Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba said that the department has seen fewer calls and fewer repeat offenses so far this academic year.

“Chapman students try to be good neighbors and follow the ordinance because it’s a neighborly thing to do, not just because it’s the law,” Burba said.

Sorenson said that she has had experiences with hosts trying to keep people at a party silent to avoid being cited or receiving a misdemeanor charge when police arrive.

“When the police show up, the hosts run around shushing everyone and keeping people inside,” Sorenson said. “It must not be very fun for the guys hosting the parties to have to keep everyone quiet.”

Lopez said that the ordinance mostly targets the host of the party, not its guests.

“What the law allows us to do is identify people in an inebriated fashion and give them citations, if we can’t locate the host of the party first,” Lopez said.

City Attorney Wayne Winthers told The Panther in April that party attendees have to be actively contributing to the disturbance in order to warrant a citation from the police department.

“The individual has to be doing something more than just walking by at the time, or chatting in the front yard,” Winthers said.

Lopez advised students hosting parties to keep guests inside and not allow people to stand out in the street or in front of neighbors’ homes.

“But in the end, laws won’t change behavior,” Lopez said. “It’s a change in culture and practices, and it takes time, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

The Panther reached out to multiple neighbors for comment on this story, but did not receive any responses.