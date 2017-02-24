Orange County in 2040: Conference makes predictions for the county

Population growth, the legalization of marijuana and the “Los Angelization” of Orange County were all topics discussed during Wilkinson College’s annual academic conference, this year titled “Orange County 2040” and held in Argyros Forum 209 Feb. 23.

The conference, which featured panelists and academics from Chapman and across the country, covered the population growth and demographic shifts in Orange County, addressing what the region will potentially look like politically, environmentally and socially by 2040.

There are 3.1 million residents in Orange County, and by 2040, this number will increase by 350,000, which is about the current population of Anaheim, said Fred Smoller, an associate professor of political science at Chapman.

The first panel discussed whether or not it was practical for Orange County to consolidate its 34 cities into one city, which would likely help the region distribute resources and synchronize city governments, Smoller said. The panelists discussed the consequences consolidation could have but did not conclude whether it would happen by 2040.

Panelist Kurt Thurmaier, a professor at Northern Illinois University, specializes in local public budgeting and finance. During the panel, Thurmaier said that the biggest challenge to consolidating Orange County, despite its likelihood of success, would be to gain the trust and the votes of the people.

“Voters don’t believe in efficient government,” he said during the panel, which he said could delay the process of merging some of Orange County’s cities.

The second panel of the day discussed how the rising average age of residents will shape Orange County. It is estimated that in the next 25 years, residents older than 65 years of age will make up a quarter of the population, compared to 14 percent in 2015, according to Orange County’s annual Community Indicator Report, released last summer.

One of the panelists was English professor Tom Zoellner.

“We know by some of the demography done by this institution (Chapman University) and President Emeritus Jim Doti that housing is getting more expensive, and high-wage jobs are not growing at the rate they need to be,” Zoellner told The Panther. “So do we risk becoming a kind of a country club atmosphere of older folks without that sense of new energy?”

Orange County has lost 16.3 percent of its high-paying information jobs since 2007, which is largely due to the surge of technology jobs in the Silicon Valley, according to a study done by Chapman titled OC Model: A Vision For Orange County’s Future.

The panel also focused on the arts in Orange County and how “Los Angelization,” the encroachment of urbanization to suburban areas outside Los Angeles, could threaten its culture in the future.

Jon Small, a junior political science and communication studies major attending the conference, agreed with the panel.

“I think for the most part, there’s no one identity that could mark Orange County, aside from the individual cities that make it up,” Small said.

The panel also discussed the responsibility of local governments to involve themselves at the state level to ensure proper regulation of Proposition 64, which legalized recreational marijuana in California.

The panel addressed the call for infrastructure to accompany Orange County’s rapid population increase and income disparity, concluding that creating affordable housing options for Orange County residents is essential for future success.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Orange County from 2011 to 2015 was $76,509 – about $20,000 above the nation’s average – with 12.7 percent of residents living below the poverty line.

Former Mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa said during the panel that the county will need to accommodate its growing population with not only affordable housing, but public transportation.

“You can’t build yourself out of this. You’ve got to grow smarter, you’ve got to grow together and you’ve got to grow denser,” Villaraigosa said.

Smoller told The Panther that he used a grant from Fieldstead and Company to coordinate the conference. Smoller did not specify the amount, but said it was enough to fund three conferences, of which this was the last.