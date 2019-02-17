Orange County prosecutors misrepresented ‘rape videos,’ attorneys for Chapman alumna and boyfriend say

Attorneys for Grant Robicheaux and Chapman alumna Cerissa Riley allege in court documents filed Jan. 23 that videos used as evidence in the case against the pair, who are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women, were not thoroughly reviewed by prosecutors.

In September 2018, then-Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said at a press conference that the videos were potential evidence that depicted thousands of victims, an assertion that the pair’s lawyers say is not supported by videographic evidence.

“These words, however false and unsupported they were, represented dog whistles to a headline-thirsty media and public,” according to the attorneys, who say that Rackauckas used the case as political leverage in his reelection campaign against current District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Robicheaux and Riley were caught in the crosshairs of the “political war,” the attorneys said.

The lawyers requested to be granted a court order that would allow them to obtain records of communication about the videos from the DA’s office, its forensic lab and the Newport Beach Police Department, according to the documents.

Robicheaux is facing 17 felony counts, and Riley, a 2011 Chapman alumna, is facing 13 felony accounts, according to an October 2018 complaint.

The couple was initially charged with sexually assaulting at least two Orange County women in September. 2018. New accusations against Riley and Robicheaux emerged three days later, with at least five additional people accusing the couple of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

Robicheaux, a 38-year-old Newport Beach surgeon, was named “Bachelor of the Year” by Orange Coast magazine in 2013. He is alleged to have first sexually assaulted a woman in September 2009, with Riley alleged to have first joined him in assaulting a woman in March 2015. The couple is charged with continuing similar crimes through 2017.

The bail for the two has been set at $3 million each, according to the amended complaint.

The fourth victim who came forward accused Robicheaux and Riley of sexually assaulting her after she met them at a Newport Beach bar in October 2016. She alleges that she awoke while being assaulted and screamed for help until a neighbor called the police, according to the DA’s office.

Robicheaux and Riley were arrested in September 2018 on charges that include rape by use of drugs and oral copulation by anesthesia or a controlled substance, according to court documents. Robicheaux was charged with two counts of possession of an assault weapon. The two were also charged with possession of psilocybin, which is commonly known as mushrooms, as well as ecstasy, cocaine, and GHB, often referred to as the “date rape” drug, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Riley graduated from Chapman in January 2011 with a degree in dance, according to the Registrar’s Office.

Nancy Dickson-Lewis, the former chair of the dance department, wrote in a February 12 email to The Panther that she rarely spoke to Riley outside of class and that she “never seemed happy.”

“I was entirely surprised when I read about her in the news, partly because I couldn’t imagine someone as physically small as her being part of a crime that involved intimidating others,” Dickson-Lewis said.

Pamela Ezell, Chapman’s assistant vice president of communication, declined to comment.

Carolina Valencia contributed to this report.