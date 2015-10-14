Orange home to fifth-highest amount of sex offenders in O.C.

Graphic by Nita Faulkner

The city of Orange has the fourth-highest number of registered sex offenders among the 34 cities in Orange County, according to Megan’s Law, a website that lists registered sex offenders in California.

Orange has 95 registered sex offenders, 23 of which are within a 2-mile radius of Chapman University, as of Oct. 17. Eighteen of the offenders were arrested for performing or attempting “lewd acts with a child under the age of 14,” and there are two offenders who were arrested for rape. Information on Megan’s Law changes frequently.

Crime statistics provided by the Orange Police Department showed an increase in the number of rape cases between 2012 and 2014, rising from eight to 10. Police Lt. Fred Lopez, the department’s public information officer, verified that there have been six rape cases reported so far in 2015.

“Although we strive to have none, the numbers don’t indicate a rising trend in this particular crime,” Lopez wrote in an email. “As a matter of fact, we are currently experiencing a downward trend. The kinds of rapes that have been reported to our agency involve victims and perpetrators that know one another.”

Lopez also highlighted that there is a new definition of the crime, which includes a broader spectrum of what constitutes an act of rape.

The FBI has changed the definition of rape used in Uniform Crime Reports to: “Penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.”

Despite the 23 sex offenders who live near Chapman, Lopez said that the youngest registered sex offender is 25 years old, and none of them are Chapman students. Anaheim and Santa Ana have the highest number of sex offenders, with 347 each. Next is Garden Grove with 150, Costa Mesa with 100 and Huntington Beach with 95, according to Megan’s Law.

In a report released in late September, Orange announced that crimes reported in 2014 decreased by 6.9 percent, compared to 2013. Between the two years, all the categories of crime – including homicide, robbery, burglary, theft and auto theft – decreased in number of reports, except for rape and assault.

The 2015 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report released to the Chapman community Oct. 1 showed an increase in the number of sex offenses on campus.

From a total of two cases in 2012, the amount tripled in 2014. There have been five sexual assault cases reported to Public Safety this year so far, according to Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba.

The most recent incident occurred Oct. 4 in the Sandhu Residence Center. Public Safety deemed the act a forcible sex offense and reported that the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the incident.

Burba pointed out how Title IX investigations make up the majority of sexual assault cases on campus.

Chapman’s “Sexual Misconduct & Title IX” brochure explains Title IX as a “federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational programs and activities.”

The brochure also listed prohibited behaviors including sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual exploitation and stalking.

Despite the university’s efforts in preventing sexual assault and crime on campus, Burba explained the struggle of motivating students to report suspicious events.

“People feel safer when they see a bunch of Public Safety officers because they feel like someone is watching out for suspicious activity,” Burba said. “When students ignore (suspicious activity), that’s when bad things tend to happen because you’re the eyes and ears looking out for each other like a giant neighborhood watch … The biggest thing students can do is call us when they see something that doesn’t feel right.”

Tristan Tran, a committee member of Chapman’s Creating a Rape-Free Environment for Students (C.A.R.E.S.), highlighted the group’s efforts in preventing sexual assault, including safe ride, bystander intervention education, installation of blue emergency lights on campus and distribution of emergency whistles to the Chapman community.

“One sex offender is one too many,” Tran said. “I think Chapman and C.A.R.E.S. really do a great job trying to prepare students for the harsh realities that exist off campus. We are constantly thinking of ways to better serve the student population and make (Chapman) safer.”

To read an in-depth account of a sexual assault that was reported on Chapman’s campus last year, click here.