Pass/no pass cutoff to be changed to C- in the fall

The gap between a C and C- grade may not always be that significant, but for students taking courses for pass/no pass, it can be the difference between receiving credit and a failing grade.

Student government announced Feb. 9 that students can pass these courses with a C- grade instead of a C, starting fall 2018. Chapman is changing this requirement because students have been confused about the current grading scale, said Nina LeNoir, vice provost for undergraduate education.

“Students and faculty have been confused by the policy that a C grade is required to get a ‘pass’ grade, and that a C- is considered a ‘no pass’ grade,” LeNoir said.

LeNoir has worked on modifying the grade requirements for about a year, she said.

“The student standards committee and the undergraduate academic council have received several petitions from students to their grade changed to a pass when they received a C-,” LeNoir said.

Pass/no pass is an option available for classes that ensures the course won’t affect a student’s GPA. It is available for students who want to take potentially challenging courses outside of their major or minor, LeNoir said. The option only applies to general education or elective classes.

According to Chapman’s academic policies, finishing a class with a “no pass” grade gives zero credit.

Sophomore news and documentary major Julia Curry recalls some of her friends who have gotten a C- in a pass/no pass class.

“(It) totally throws off everything,” Curry said. “Kids struggle with a certain subject and it’s just that they need a little bit more help … I think we’re under a lot of pressure already.”

This change also affects professors and the way they perceive students’ grades. Mildred Lewis, an English professor, said that having the pass/no pass option opens up pathways that students would not otherwise pursue, but is concerned about lowering the standard of which grade should yield credit.

“Having the pass/no pass (and) credit/no credit option is an important one, since there are a lot of students who have taken courses they wouldn’t have because the class was a stretch for them,” Lewis said.

The idea that students should be good at everything is odd, Lewis said.

“It seems strange to me that we’ve created a situation where people think a B or a C or a D is some kind of fail,” she said.