Phi Delta Theta under investigation after rumors of spiked drinks

Connor Leak, president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Chapman, sent out an email to Greek life leaders Oct. 14 addressing “disturbing reports,” which alleged that some students were given spiked drinks at a party Oct. 5.

“As a major breach of our Brotherhood’s values, as well as a serious breach of the health and safety of our friends and the community, we are doing everything possible to address the issue,” Leak wrote in the email, which he provided to The Panther.

The fraternity is “fully cooperating” with the school and Greek life’s investigation into the allegations, Leak wrote.

Phi Delta Theta has also launched its own internal investigation, Leak wrote, but so far, neither the university nor Greek life have found evidence to support the claims.

As of Oct. 19, no one had filed a formal complaint with the school regarding the rumors, said Jerry Price, dean of students.

Fraternity and Sorority Life and the Student Conduct Office have also not received any information that supports the claims, said Jaclyn Dreschler, the assistant director of Student Engagement and Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Still, the university’s Title IX office opened an investigation after learning that two students were transported to the hospital after the party Oct. 5, said DeAnn Yocum Gaffney, Chapman’s lead Title IX coordinator. While the students showed signs of potential “hyper intoxication,” Price said, it is unknown if they were drugged.

“We have not yet received any reports from anyone saying ‘I was drugged,’” Price said. “It’s more swirling reports, but nothing firsthand.”

The university’s investigation is ongoing, and administrators working on the investigation urge anyone who believes they may have information to come forward.

Even if the rumors are found to be true, Price said that an issue with one chapter will not bring about negative consequences for the rest of Greek life.

“I’m not a believer in brandishing a whole system because of the poor choices of individual chapters, but I am discouraged at the surprisingly high number of reports involving a surprisingly high number of our fraternities so far this year,” Price said.

Alcohol violations, instances of police intervention at house parties and “negative” reports of intoxicated students at off-campus events in recent months are signs it’s time to have a “candid review” of what standards the university expects of Greek life, Price said.

“I have very little patience for spending a lot of time trying to get frat leaders and frat men to abide by their own standards,” he said. “It’s a poor use of my time and my staff’s time.”