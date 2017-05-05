Politics and professors: Panel discusses talking politics in the classroom

Protesters at Middlebury College blocked a conservative guest speaker from entering a hall, leaving one professor in the hospital with a head wound. A demonstration at the University of California, Berkeley ended in a riot. A student at Orange Coast College secretly recorded and distributed a professor giving an anti-President Donald Trump lecture in class, leading to public backlash. These are examples of when conversations about politics on college campuses have turned controversial.

About 60 students and faculty attended “Talking to the Other Side,” a political panel May 3 in Beckman Hall that focused on how to discuss politics in the college classroom. The panel featured two liberal and two conservative professors.

“Professors across the university have struggled with the question of how to have a discussion about Trump in the classroom, and this is true of professors all across the political spectrum,” English professor Tom Zoellner, who moderated the panel, told The Panther. “Is it ever appropriate for a professor to talk about their own political views? I don’t think there is an easy answer to that.”

The panel included Micol Hebron and Ian Barnard as the two liberal professors, both associate professors at Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences. Matthew Wright, an associate professor of government at Biola University, and Jon Shields, an associate professor of government at Claremont McKenna College, represented the conservative point of view.

Hebron livestreamed the first hour of the political panel on her Facebook page. The livestream has garnered almost 500 views.

Audrey Woodsum, a sophomore creative writing major who attended the event, said she felt uncomfortable when one of her professors talked about politics in class.

“The professor was very outspoken about his conservative views, and it was quite uncomfortable because it got very personal, especially with abortion,” Woodsum said. “It’s not that I don’t think that should be brought up in class, but I don’t think that a professor, as somebody in authority, should get that personal and emotional about it because then you’re taking away the opportunity to have a reasonable, respectful conversation.”

Zoellner said that he has not heard any complaints about the discussion of politics in the classroom at Chapman, and that academic freedom is a “powerful concept.”

“What happens in the classroom really ought to be protected,” Zoellner said. “I’m less worried about somebody getting offended, but I’m more concerned with how can we have a discussion about current events that’s going to be meaningful and productive and not just a shouting match.”

Woodsum asked the panel how to handle political and social confrontation in the real world if it is not discussed in an academic setting.

“In my opinion, I think that professors should not just give you the answers,” Woodsum told The Panther. “I think they should ask the right questions, and if conflict is involved with those questions, then I think it should take (its) course in a classroom, in a safe environment.”

Julia Ramirez, a sophomore graphic design major, introduced herself to the panel as a Republican Trump supporter and asked for advice on feeling “outflanked” by liberals on campus.

“I liked the answers that I was given, however, they were in the same vein of what I expected,” Ramirez told The Panther. “I mean, ‘Just say it!’ isn’t super helpful, but it is motivational, so it’s in that respect that the advice was helpful.”

Ramirez said that she is “middle-of-the-road” when it comes to talking about politics in class.

“Since I feel like I’m outflanked by liberals, I love any opportunity to just be myself and not worry about (talking about politics in class),” Ramirez said. “It has happened in the classroom. I’ve never found any of the political talks that the professors have touched on to ever be inflammatory. They were generally light discussions, even right after the election.”

Ramirez said she was disappointed that there was only one Trump supporter represented on the panel.

“Despite that, I think the panelists did a really good job with trying to stay true to the mantras they were talking about during the discussion, to be inclusive of all views, to see every angle and to have that empathy for the other side,” Ramirez said.

Zoellner also said that he will bring politics into the conversation in class “when appropriate.”

“I think that we’re not just faculty and students, we’re also citizens of the U.S., and so the walls of the classroom are permeable in that sense,” Zoellner said. “My hope is that we can be both honest and civil. Free speech is really precious and it involves the comfort to say things and not be worried about others attacking you or jumping down you throat.”