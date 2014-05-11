Politics set poli-sci back a year

After more than a year of receivership and ongoing interdepartmental conflict, the political science department is ready to move forward with a newly elected chair, professor of political science, Nubar Hovsepian. He will take over May 1.

Political science went into receivership in April 2013, meaning that an outside “receiver” had to be selected to oversee department affairs. Richard Ruppel, professor of English, was selected as the interim chair.

“I was brought in temporarily,” Ruppel said. “The political science department and the dean couldn’t quite agree on who would chair the department this past year, so Dean (of Wilkinson College Patrick) Fuery asked me…. and I was happy to do it.”

Ruppel said his time as chair has “been fun” and that it was “really interesting to see a department from the inside.”

Ruppel had previously served as chair of English from 2006 to 2008.

“I’m an English professor. We look at the world differently. We have different views. The evidence we use to support our claims is different, our vocabulary is a little different, our assumptions are different and so I’ve learned a lot,” Ruppel said.

Members of the political science department said they were happy to see a member of the department return as chair.

“It’s great, we’re returning to a point where we were over a year ago,” said professor of political science Gordon Babst. “We’ve lost a year, so it’s great that we have a political scientist back being chair of the department.”

Babst said that when Art Blaser, professor of political science, concluded his three year term as chair in January 2013 and a successor was selected, there was a last minute change in plans.

“We had settled on one, and then within 24 hours he (Fuery) sent out a public message telling everyone, no this person is not going to be the next chair,” Babst said. “It has never been explained what changed that decision, or the basis of it, or what new information could have shown up between one day and the next.”

Babst said he attributed poor decision-making and errors of judgment by the dean and associate dean of Wilkinson College, political science professor Ann Gordon, to the confusion surrounding the selection of a new chair.

Babst said the selection of Ruppel as interim chair was “an odd choice.”

“How could these sorts of decisions be made, and a chair essentially im-

posed without thinking what are the students going to think?” Babst said. “But, these days are behind us, and I’m not alone in looking forward to the department moving forward.”

Lori Cox Han, professor of political

science, said Hovsepian has her full support.

“I am hopeful that he will get us back on track,” Han said.

Hovsepian said he was nominated by staff to be department chair for the next

three years.

“I was nominated and the dean had reached out to me to see if I would accept,” Hovsepian said. “I told them I would within certain limits, and that I’ll give it a try.”

As chair, Hovsepian will monitor the state of the department and represent the department to Fuery.

“You have to write assessments, reach faculty members and you have to represent the department in the chairs’ meetings with the dean,” Hovsepian said. “I think the most important task is the continual assessment and review of the curriculum.”

In his time as chair, Hovsepian said he hopes to bring in a professor with an expertise on China.

“We have nobody who teaches on China, the most important emerging country in the world,” Hovsepian said. “When we do the curriculum review in the fall we will make a strong case why we need a new position.”

Hovsepian said he expects his time as chair to run smoothly with collaboration from faculty members.

“Chairing a department can be both easy and difficult,” Hovsepian said. “But at the same time if there is a cooperative spirit among the faculty, there should be no reason that it is difficult.”

While Ruppel will leave as chair of political science, he said he was informed last week that he will be the new program director of the peace studies program beginning in the fall.

“I’ll be leading the program, once again as an outsider,” Ruppel said. “I will be guiding the program, as we are hiring two new people for peace studies for this fall.”

Ruppel said that the university is

committed to maintaining and expanding the peace studies program, which currently has 60 majors. Don Will, who directed the peace studies program for years, passed away Feb. 10 from cancer.

Ruppel said that it was important to note that political science and peace

studies are two separate departments.

“The reason it is associated with political science so often is that for one thing Don was in both departments and chaired both departments for a while. That’s one big reason,” Ruppel said. “Another big reason is that so many political science classes are cross listed with peace studies, that many of the political science faculty also teach peace studies. We also share an administrative assistant.”

Fuery said that the appointment of Ruppel as program director of peace studies is still under discussion.

A committee is currently conducting a search for a new faculty member to replace Angeliki Kanavou, assistant professor of political science and peace studies, who is leaving at the end of the year, Hovesepian said. Around 100 applications have been submitted to the committee.

“If I were running the search, it would be over already. I tend to like to push at a faster pace,” Hovsepian said.

Hovsepian said that he is optimistic for the future of peace studies, despite the need for additional faculty and leadership.

“Peace studies is obviously in a transition period, more so than political science precisely because its leadership is gone,” Hovsepian said. “If all goes well, I think within three years we could very well have peace studies emerge as a unique department.”

Additional reporting by Katie Metzger, Editor-in-Chief and Sean Stroh, news editor