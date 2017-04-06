Portable stations will allow students to charge phones anywhere

Students will soon be able to charge their devices anywhere on campus with the addition of a station that houses portable chargers for technology like iPhones and laptops.

The station will be installed in the area near the Amazon lockers on the first floor of Argyros Forum in the next few weeks, said Speaker of Senate Mitchell Rosenberg, who proposed the idea.

“Students often complain that they can’t charge their devices outside of Starbucks, and logistically, you can’t add outlets there into the concrete, ” Rosenberg said. “(The charger) is completely portable, you use your own charging cord, you can take it to Starbucks, you can take it to class, anywhere. It’s a very easy way to address the problem students have voiced.”

The station, powered by the technology company Omnicharge, will be about a foot and a half tall and will allow nine portable chargers that include two USB ports, a full outlet to charge a computer and the ability to charge an Android phone by setting the phone on the charging unit, Rosenberg said.

The charging station will be accessible to students through an online portal or iPhone app. After creating an account, students must provide credit or debit card information to prevent theft or to charge late fees, if necessary.

Rosenberg said that each charging unit is about the size of the palm of a hand. The charging unit will be available for up to four hours at a time, Rosenberg said, and students will get notifications for when the unit is due.

Student government voted unanimously March 31 to co-fund the station – which costs $3,227 – with Information Systems & Technology (IS&T). Student government will pay for 50 percent of the station, at $1,613.55.IS&T will also be responsible for paying a $50 recurring cost, which covers the overhead operating costs of the company.

“If we wanted to pay the recurring cost, we would have to re-approve each time (in senate meetings) for each fee, so it makes sense for IS&T to cover the technical cloud cost, which works out that IS&T is open and willing to work with us,” Rosenberg said.

Freshman public relations and advertising major Hadley Childress said that she would use the charging units.

“My phone’s about to die right now, but I need to stay in the library and work, so it’s definitely a struggle to keep all my devices and stuff charged,” Childress said. “I think a lot of people would use these, since they’d be in a central point on campus, so students wouldn’t have to go all the way back to their dorms or houses if they live off campus.”

Rosenberg said that the installation of additional charging stations will take place within the next few months.