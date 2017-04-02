Potential new fraternities present on campus

Chapman will be adding a new fraternity in the 2017-2018 school year, as three potential fraternities presented to the Interfraternity Council (IFC), said Greek Life Program Coordinator Jaclyn Dreschler.

There are eight fraternity chapters on campus, and the IFC voted to expand last fall.

“It’s been a discussion for a while,” Dreschler said. “We received eight applicants, and the three that came to campus were our three finalists.”

The three fraternities – Alpha Tau Omega, Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Sigma Phi – visited campus March 28, 29 and 30 to present information about each fraternity and the process of bringing a chapter to campus.

Dreschler said that she sent an application to the National Interfraternity Council in December. These three fraternities were chosen from that application to present their chapter on campus and interview with the Greek Life Expansion Committee and Dean of Students Jerry Price, Dreschler said.

“The feedback from Dean Price and from the other staff that interviewed these organizations will be shared with the Expansion Committee, which consists of a representative from every fraternity, the IFC and Panhellenic past and current presidents as well,” Dreschler said.

The process will ideally result in a consensus on which fraternity to bring to campus, Dreschler said. Each fraternity has a plan for establishing itself on campus, if selected.

Chapters typically charter, or receive permission from the national organization to create a chapter and initiate members, after 12 to 15 months of expansion efforts, said Delta Sigma Phi recruitment specialist Joe Burns.

Dreschler said that she hopes to find a fraternity that is “a strong organization that fits and builds the Chapman Greek community in a positive way.” She said that the Expansion Committee is taking the national reputation of the fraternities into consideration.

“In terms of the application materials they submitted, they provided their full risk management policies, their educational plans and they were asked questions about incidents,” she said.

In October 2015, the Alpha Tau Omega chapter on the Indiana University Bloomington campus had hazing allegations brought against them, according to a statement from the university.

The allegations included the perpetuation of sexual misconduct, and the fraternity was ordered to suspend all on-campus activities immediately.

In February 2016, a photo of a University of Oklahoma Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity member in a white hood was shared on social media sites at the University of Oklahoma. Investigation by the university determined that “no racial symbolism was intended,” according to the OU Daily. The chapter did not face suspension.

“We have a very positive risk management. Our insurance cost has been decreasing for the past seven years due to good behavior,” said Alpha Sigma Phi’s Director of Expansion and Growth Layton Piver during the fraternity’s presentation.

At High Point University in 2012, the family of a pledge who died attempted to sue the university’s Delta Sigma Phi chapter for “extreme and outrageous conduct,” alleging that hazing may have led to the pledge’s death, the Greensboro News & Record reported.

Delta Sigma Phi has also disaffiliated from California Polytechnic State University, the University of Arizona and San Diego State University for conduct violations concerning drug use, alcohol use and hazing.

Chapman has also had a fraternity disaffiliate from campus in the past three years.

Brandon Weghorst, the associate executive director of communications for Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), told The Panther in 2014 that Chapman’s SAE chapter received a four-year suspension from campus for “health and safety violations.”

The suspension meant the fraternity disaffiliated from Chapman, which prohibited members from wearing letters on campus and participating in events.

Some students, like freshman television writing and production major Max Shepardson, are looking forward to the possibility of a new fraternity on campus.

Shepardson rushed the Phi Delta Theta and Delta Tau Delta fraternities in the fall of 2016, but dropped two weeks after receiving a bid from Delta Tau Delta after being overwhelmed by the time commitment of being a pledge.

“I’m looking for a community of people who are not just in it to say they partied every weekend in college, but people who are looking to meet people and do fun things, and just have a big group of friends,” he said.