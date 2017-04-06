Proposal to restructure student government senate passes

Almost 21 percent of the student body cast their votes in a constitutional election to restructure the student government senate, with 88 percent voting in favor of the proposal, said Director of Elections Justice Crudup.

The voting period for the election opened March 29 and was originally scheduled to close April 2 at 10 p.m., but 20 percent of the student body is needed to vote to validate the election. Only 9.5 percent had voted by then, so the Election Committee extended the election by one day.

More students voted in that one day than they had all week.

“We pulled out all the stops at the last minute because we thought we weren’t going to make that cut,” Crudup said. “We had six senators go out to each dormitory and knock on doors, go to the cafeteria and ask each student if they cast their vote. We had iPads out and free candy and buttons, so we did a lot of things the last night.”

Out of 6,094 eligible voters, 1,266 total students voted by the extended April 3 deadline. Between March 29, when the election opened for voting, and the original April 2 deadline, 47 percent of the total voters, or 597 students, cast their votes. On April 3, 53 percent of the total voter turnout, 669 students, voted.

“Since we were not in the double digits at 9 a.m. (April 2), we decided that the election committee needed to come together, get some things done and get out there,” Crudup said.

The proposal on the ballot was one that would change the student government senate’s structure by lowering the total number of senators from 29 to 16. There will now be one academic senator representing each school, compared to two currently. There will be one senator for lowerclassmen and one senator for upperclassmen, instead of class senators for each year. There will also be five senators for student organizations instead of three.

The senate approved putting the proposed amendment on the ballot at the March 3 senate meeting, after President Annabell Liao vetoed a previous similar restructure proposal because she didn’t think there was enough “deliberation over feedback that the students provided.”

Instead of overriding Liao’s veto – which would have required a three-fourths senate vote – the senate decided to approve a similar restructure proposal that would also reduce the number of senators in student government.

Senators and members of the executive council, including Liao and Vice President Tyler Porterfield, agree that student government is too large to be effective.

“I feel like we need to restructure (the senate), especially make it smaller,” Porterfield told The Panther in February.

Freshman graphic design major Haylee Moon said she knew of the election, but did not vote because she did not feel informed about the restructure proposal.

“I did know there was an election, but I didn’t know what was on the ballot,” Moon said. “I didn’t vote because I didn’t really know much about it. I feel like they should have more advertising for legislation and all that, or an email that goes out to the students to keep us informed.”

Spencer Kaseff, a sophomore television writing and production major, said that she voted in the constitutional election because she was asked to by a friend in student government.

“Not many people know anything about what goes on with (student government) because not all that many people find themselves wholeheartedly approving of them, which is kind of similar to the U.S. government,” Kaseff said. “Honestly, there isn’t too much they could do. We’re not a very active campus in that right.”