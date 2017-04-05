Public Safety considering arming officers

Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba was asked to present his opinion about Public Safety carrying firearms at a March 17 faculty senate meeting. Burba said that Public Safety is considering arming its officers because of an “upward trend in school violence and active shooter incidents,” he wrote in an email to The Panther.

Burba said that he was asked to present by faculty senate President Gordon Babst, a political science professor. Babst declined to comment for this story.

Faculty senate is a monthly meeting of elected representatives from each academic program. Meetings are open to full-time faculty members only, and agendas and minutes are emailed to all full-time faculty.

It is not yet clear when Public Safety officers would be armed, if at all. Currently, Public Safety officers have access to pepper spray, handcuffs and collapsable batons, Burba said.

“I am providing information about my belief that Public Safety officers should have the tools necessary to properly protect our community from violent and life-threatening criminal acts,” Burba wrote.

Burba said that his suggestion has not yet entered into any formal decision-making process, but there are other campuses in the U.S. that arm their campus police. According to the 2012 statistics from U.S. Department of Justice, about 75 percent of all four-year institutions, both private and public, with student populations of more than 2,500, have armed officers.

About 30 Chapman students are members of a Facebook group called Chapman Against Guns on Campus, which was created April 5. Dylan McGale, a junior film production major who is one of the administrators of the group, posted about the March 17 faculty senate meeting.

“The obvious rebuttal to this argument is the more logical idea of having a couple of guns in a locked safe within Public Safety’s headquarters to be used for real emergencies only,” McGale wrote on the page. “I know many who have been intimidated, chased and assaulted by Public Safety.”

Burba said that Chapman Public Safety officers are non-sworn officers, which means that they do not take an oath to support the Constitution, the laws of the state of California or the city of Orange, like a sworn officer of the Orange Police Department would.

In order to carry firearms, Burba said, Public Safety officers would need to participate in the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services certification and training program, which involves 64 hours of initial training, annual ongoing qualifications and demonstrated proficiency with the firearm they will be carrying.

“Today, more than 80 percent of our department are former or retired sworn officers, or have responsibly and safely carried firearms while protecting other communities, and possess literally hundreds of hours of training,” Burba wrote. “We would require additional training well in excess of the state minimums, again, because that is the standard of skills and proficiencies in all other aspects of our Public Safety personnel.”

While the exact costs have not yet been calculated, Burba estimated that equipment and training may cost about $800 to $900 a year per officer.

This is a developing story. Follow The Panther as we continue reporting.