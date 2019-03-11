Public Safety stations officer at Chapman Grand gate after burglaries

After a recent string of car burglaries, Public Safety has stationed an officer in front of the east gate of Chapman Grand, who now stops every student resident to swipe into the parking lot. Photo by Mia Fortunato

In September 2018, there was a kitchen fire. In January, almost 100 students were relocated due to a hot water main break that caused a flood. February saw a string of four car burglaries and in March, someone smashed a resident’s car window was smashed purse.

For students living in Chapman Grand, the Anaheim apartment complex opened in fall 2018, this has been what some of their life in the $150 million student housing looks like. The cost to live in Chapman Grand ranges from about $1,334 to $2,058 per student per month in a nine-month lease.

“It feels like there’s this pattern, but these things happen around campus and residence halls,” Sundby said, noting that a water break took place at Glass Hall shortly after the Chapman Grand water break. “Those types of things happen every year.”

Rick Gonzalez, the deputy chief of Public Safety said that it’s unlikely that the perpetrator in the first burglary, which took place on Feb. 16, was a student.

Since Feb. 28, Public Safety has closed the north gate entrance to Chapman Grand and has stationed an officer at the east gate of the parking lot in the evening.

“The first suspect gained access by piggybacking in after students swiped in,” Gonzalez said. “After we saw that on video, we put an officer there who is now making everybody stop and swipe in.”

The first day Public Safety officers were stationed by the gate, officers turned away 10 people who didn’t have Chapman Grand parking permits.

“I park on the fourth floor now,” said Jae Staten, a junior film production major, about the burglary incidents.

Alli Gooch, a sophomore film production major who lives in Chapman Grand, said that up until the string of burglaries, she thought the apartment complex was “totally safe.”

“I would leave my car unlocked sometimes,” she said.

Public Safety sent out warnings via email to Chapman Grand residents on Feb. 27 and again on March 6, recommending that students take valuables with them, lock their cars and report any suspicious activity, like cars following residents as they enter the gate.

“These strategies usually work and will force the burglars to move to another location,” Gonzalez said.

While Sundby said that the burglaries at Chapman Grand aren’t students’ fault, he touched on the responsibilities of living in an apartment-style building.

“If people aren’t respecting the fact that you need to secure doors on your way in and lock your car, even if it’s in a secure parking structure, there can be problems,” Sundby said. “It’s the same thing with our residence halls.”

Some residents think that the area around Chapman Grand contributes to the burglaries. Anaheim, the city where the apartment complex is located, has 10,569 violent and property crimes each year, while Orange has 2,810.

“We are a lot further away from campus and we are not within the Orange neighborhood that everyone knows a bit better,” said Amanda Lindsey, a senior business administration major.