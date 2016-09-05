Randall Dining Commons remodeled to accommodate dietary needs

Chapman remodeled and expanded the Randall Dining Commons this summer to include a patio area and two food stations designed for students with dietary restrictions and for those who want to monitor their calorie intake.

“It’s very important, especially on a diverse campus like Chapman where you have geographic, ethnic and racial diversity, that you address different culinary needs and provide special dietetic and vegetarian offerings,” Jim Doti, former president of Chapman, said in a press release. “Sodexo is always proactive in making sure we have these offerings for our students and our community.”

Simple Servings, one of the stations, is tailored toward students with dietary restrictions and allergies. The menu is “90 percent free of all ingredients that cause food allergy reactions,” according to the press release.

Mindful, the second station, is designed for students who want to keep their calories under control. The menu features 2,000 healthy recipes that will be rotated throughout the year.

The cafeteria also has a new patio area that features an American-style grill, as well as additional outdoor seating.

The process of redesigning the cafeteria involved surveys and focus groups that Chapman and Sodexo organized to address student needs, like dietary restrictions and allergy cross-contamination.

Although grateful for Sodexo’s new options, some students miss the old design and atmosphere of the cafeteria.

“I will miss the character and charm of the old caf,” said Katie Jenner, a senior public relations and advertising major. “I think the remodeled caf stripped it of much of its charm. However, the new caf is beautiful and I think students will enjoy it.”

Casey Donovan, a sophomore creative producing major, doesn’t think the remodel was needed.

“All in all, I think the new caf remodel was unnecessary,” Donovan said. “And in all honestly, I like the old caf better. The old caf had more character to it. Themed stations, snazzy lights, murals and such. The new caf looks nice, don’t get me wrong, but it’s just not the caf that I once knew.”

Donovan said that the cafeteria seems to be trying too hard to achieve a “contemporary, hip or modern” restaurant feel.

“The old caf was fun and colorful. It wasn’t trying to mask the fact that it was what it was: a school cafeteria,” Donovan said.

Sodexo also opened Twelve, a convenience-style shop that provides students with late-night dining and snacking options.