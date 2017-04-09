Second senator censured in 2 weeks

Adam Frey, an Argyros School of Business and Economics senator, was censured at the April 7 senate meeting for not meeting the minimum attendance requirements outlined in the senate operating procedures.

The censure was unanimously denied by the senate – with Frey abstaining from voting – because Frey was still attending other meetings.

“(Frey) has been coming to meetings, he shows up to his committee meetings and is definitely working very hard on his advocacies,” said Vice President Tyler Porterfield.

A censure is a formal disapproval in front of the senate when a senator has acquired four absences or demonstrates unsatisfactory behavior, Porterfield told The Panther in October.

Frey has missed three weekly senate meetings and has been late to two, which counts for a total of four absences.

Frey said his lateness to meetings was a result of getting out of his on-campus job late. He also said there was a misunderstanding while he was running for senate about the number of absences a senator could accrue. By the time he was elected to the senate, Frey said he had already paid for Snow Club trips and wanted to make sure he would be able to attend all of them.

“I talked to the Director of Elections at the time, Chris Nelson, and he told me that senators get five absences. I didn’t know that it would be a problem until I got the email for an infraction when I had three, and I was told that one more would be a censure,” Frey said at the April 7 meeting. “I had already paid for the (Snow Club) trip and I already knew I was going, so I figured I’d just deal (with the censure).”

According to the student government operating procedures, censures are issued by the president and speaker of senate, and then approved or denied by the full senate.

Frey is the third senator to be censured this academic year. Sophomore Class Senator Elliot Gardner was censured in October, but it was denied due to an oversight in documents that were later amended. Former Student Organization Senator Ahmad Al-Bunnia’s censure was approved at the March 31 senate meeting after he accrued six absences. He resigned a few days later.

Porterfield said that she thinks the outcomes of the censures show that the senators are keeping each other held accountable.

“(Al-Bunnia’s censure) went through because he hasn’t been here in a month. Other senators realize that and they’re putting the work in, so they expect the other senators to put the work in,” Porterfield said.

Junior Class Senator Sarah Tabsh said that despite Frey’s absences, she thinks that he still contributes to conversation when he is present at the senate meetings.

“It’s unfortunate that he did miss three meetings and didn’t contribute to (the) senate as a whole,” Tabsh said at the April 7 meeting. “I think it’s important that he’s still working outside of the senate, so it shows that he still cares. I think it’s important to be at the senate meetings, still.”

Peter Scheinman, an Argyros School of Business and Economics senator, agreed that Frey contributes to student government in and out of the meetings.

“Any absences were just from senate meetings, so it seems like he does go to his office hours to serve the student body. It just seemed like it was a miscommunication by the past director of elections,” Scheinman said.

Frey does not plan to run for a senate seat again, because he expects to graduate in December.