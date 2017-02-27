Senate passes proposal despite student survey results

Student government voted Feb. 24 to put a proposal on the March election ballot that would decrease the number of senators, despite receiving survey results indicating that students want the senate to stay the same.

Annabell Liao, president of student government, said that some senators ignored student input before the survey was distributed, and failed to adequately explain the survey to their constituencies.

“Senators were agreeing (in the senate meeting) that they had failed to have enough conversations with their constituents to understand their opinions,” Liao said. “So they chose to disregard what students had to say in the belief that, as senators, they know what they are talking about better than students in general do.”

Liao said that she does not agree with this belief.

In an effort to explain the survey to students, senators were required to meet with two to three students during their weekly office hours during the time that the survey was circulated, Liao said.

“Some senators put more effort into it than other senators,” Liao said. “Not every senator actually got even the minimum number of responses that we asked them to.”

In the senate meeting Feb. 24, some senators thought the survey results were skewed or biased, which they believe to be the reason why the majority of the students surveyed voted to keep the senate the same. Others pointed out that the 181 responses are not necessarily representative of the student body.

“A lot of people assume that we would want (student government) to stay the same,” Junior Class Senator Sarah Tabsh said during the meeting. “I think that it caused a lot of bias in what people ended up choosing … I really think that the results have always been skewed toward what was kept the same because students wouldn’t know otherwise.”

At-Large Senator Nico Scordakis said in the senate meeting that it wouldn’t be fair to disregard the students’ opinions.

“Since we gave the survey, I think we have to acknowledge what our constituents want,” he said. “I think it’s unfair and just kind of useless to have a survey and then be like, ‘We’re not in favor of that, so let’s just do it our way.’”

As for why most students voted to keep the senate the same, Liao said that the students who were surveyed may not see a problem with the size of student government, or senators did not provide them with enough information to take the survey.

The survey, which was available for nine days, gave students the option to choose between keeping senate the same or decreasing the number of senators in five categories. In four out of the five categories, students voted for the number of senators to remain the same.

The senate needs a two-thirds majority for a proposal to pass. With 26 senators currently on the senate, this would require that 17 senators voted yes. Liao said that 16 were in favor, three people abstained, five opposed and two were absent.

Because two senators were absent Feb. 24, the senate made the decision late Sunday night that the two-thirds majority would come from the 24 senators who were at the meeting, instead of the 26 total senators, Porterfield said.

Liao said that there was also a miscommunication about abstentions. Liao, who was at the meeting, said that senators were incorrectly under the impression that abstentions were on the side of the majority, meaning that they would be an “informal yes.”

“Sometimes people say that abstentions fall on the side of the majority, but in this case, the threshold to obtain a two-thirds majority is higher than a simple majority,” Liao said.

At 4 p.m. Feb. 26, Tyler Porterfield was unaware that the proposal had not actually passed in meeting. She said that typically, she and Liao communicate after senate meetings, but it didn’t happen this particular week until Sunday evening.

At the beginning of the year, Liao told The Panther that she was unhappy with the way the smoke-free campus initiative was passed last year, and with the restructure proposal, she sought to increase communication.

“There still needs to be more work in terms of informing students and collecting feedback (in surveys), especially hearing how little effort some of these senators were putting into talking to their constituents,” Liao said. “It’s not going to work if the senators don’t try talking to their constituents.”