Senate presents list of complaints about president

The student government senate presented a list of complaints about President Annabell Liao at the March 3 meeting during a period of 20 minutes when the meeting was closed to the public, said Junior Class Senator Sarah Tabsh.

Tabsh, who moved to close the meeting, did not specify what the complaints were, because she said that information discussed during a closed meeting is confidential.

“It was a document that (senators) had written,” said Tabsh, who is running for next year’s vice president. “It shared with the rest of senate outlining different things that (Liao) had violated. When she was sworn into office, she had sworn that she would fulfill different duties, so we just outlined what she had violated in a private setting.”

Tabsh said that she moved to close the meeting because the senate did not want information about the document reported on in The Panther. During a closed meeting, anyone who is not in student government is required to leave the room.

Liao discussed the contents of the meeting with The Panther March 5, and by doing so, Speaker of Senate Mitchell Rosenberg said that Liao violated the student government constitution. As of March 5, Rosenberg was unsure what the protocol is for when a member of the executive council violates the constitution.

Liao told The Panther that senators were concerned that she had been reaching out to The Panther and the student body without notifying the senate beforehand. Liao said March 1 that she had a “number of issues” with the way senators passed a proposal to restructure the senate Feb. 24. The proposal went against student survey results, so Liao distributed a new survey Feb. 28 to gain student feedback.

Liao later vetoed the proposal March 3 in an email before the senate meeting.

“Normally what’s covered in a closed meeting stays confidential, so I am surprised she opted to share very sensitive internal matters in a public setting,” Tabsh said.

According to the student government constitution, all senate meetings are required to be open to the community unless three-fourths of the senate votes to close it for a maximum of one hour.

During the meeting, of the 23 senators present, 18 senators voted to close the meeting, four senators voted against closing the meeting and one senator abstained from voting.

In the email announcing her decision to veto, which Liao provided to The Panther, Liao also wrote that senators could close meeting to the public if they wanted to discuss the veto further.

However, Liao said the proposal was not discussed during the closed portion of the meeting.

Tabsh said that she had not read Liao’s email before the senate meeting, and some senators had already planned on closing the meeting to present the list of complaints about Liao, which was drafted three days before the meeting, Tabsh said.

“No one had mentioned to me that she wanted to close the meeting … I had sent two different emails to all the senators the night before to let them the know a document was being made,” Tabsh said.

Tabsh’s movement to close the meeting was seconded by Freshman Class Senator Jerry Hu.