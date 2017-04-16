Senate updates: April 14

Funding requests

The Mission Environment club requested funds for 17 members to attend the Citizens’ Climate Lobby conference in Washington, D.C. The senate voted to fund $2,500 toward housing and flight costs.

The student advertising team requested about $3,000 for reimbursement for hotel and transportation costs to attend the National Student Advertising Competition. The request was tabled, because the team was at the competition at the time of the senate meeting and senators had questions for representatives from the team about the request.

Senator appointment

Vice President Tyler Porterfield appointed senior business administration major Seth Stukalin as an at-large senator, with three weeks left in the semester to serve on the senate. Stukalin was appointed after Student Organization Senator Ahmad Al-Bunnia resigned April 3. Speaker of Senate Mitchell Rosenberg said that anyone who is appointed to the senate becomes an at-large senator.

New dorms

Dean of Students Jerry Price attended the senate meeting to address any question the senators had about the plans to build dorms at the Villa Park Orchards Packinghouse

Compiled by Sabrina Santoro