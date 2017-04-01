Senate updates March 31

Executive reports

Director of Finance James Hart said that after repeatedly asking, he received this year’s final student enrollment numbers to calculate the final student government budget. Hart said the final student government budget projection, which is $434,256.55, is less than he had anticipated. The senate unanimously passed the new budget.

Director of Public Relations Mady Dewey helped with elections, spring orientation tabling and the announcement of the president and vice president, and she created promotional materials and graphics for other student government initiatives, like Ice Cream for Constitutional Change and town halls. To market for elections, she has created posts on social media, worked to make graphics for senate and constitutional elections, attended Greek Life meetings, emailed club presidents and managed student government’s Facebook account during the elections.

Off-campus eateries

Speaker of Senate Mitchell Rosenberg said that the proposal for students to use Panther bucks off campus is moving forward. He is meeting with Financial Services and participating in a conference call with representatives at Loyola Marymount University next week to look at its contracts and learn how its students are able to use university funds off campus.

Senator censure

Student Organizations Senator Ahmad Al-Bunnia, who was absent from the March 31 meeting, was censured for not meeting the minimum attendance requirement outlined in the governing documents, which refers to to regularly scheduled office hours and committee meetings. Al-Bunnia has had six absences, including three missed senate meetings, two missed office hours and one missed committee meeting. The censure passed with At-Large Senator Nico Scordakis opposing it.

Allocations amendment

Argyros School of Business and Economics Senator Peter Scheinman and Hart proposed an amendment to the allocations operating procedures for more accountability in student government funding. They created a set of rules for all students and organizations who receive funding from student government to follow. The amendment was unanimously approved.

Professor Tom Zoellner

English professor Tom Zoellner led a discussion with the senate stemming from a column he wrote that was published in The Panther in December. The senators voiced their concerns about the column and Zoellner responded.

Resolution: Tutoring, Learning and Testing Center

Schmid Senator Michelle Zhao proposed an expansion for the Tutoring, Learning and Testing Center. The facility can accommodate 38 students but there are 4,070 student enrolled in the courses that have tutors, which is less than 1 percent of the student body. The senate passed the resolution requesting efficient space to better serve the student body and encourage scholarly excellence, which will then be sent to Provost Glen Pfeiffer and Vice Provost Nina LeNoir.

Funding Requests

Asian Pacific Student Association requested funding for its Asian Pacific Islander Celebration on April 10 in the Attallah Piazza. The club originally requested $10,300, but the senate voted to fund $7,000 to cover performers and Sodexo costs in order to have enough money for future funding requests.

Representatives from the College of Performing Arts requested a $4,500 co-sponsorship for its upcoming Global Improvisation Initiative Symposium. The funding request was passed in full and will cover Sodexo catering, video and photography, flight costs for VIP guest Rebecca Northan and event documents and copies.

The Accounting Society requested $7,556 for Sodexo catering for its 18th annual accounting society banquet. The request was funded in full.

The senate voted to fund $1,650 for kosher food for Hillel’s Passover seder. The event is open to all students.

Steven Radojicic, a member of the Chapman Investment Group, requested $4,000 for some members to attend the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders’ Conference in Omaha, Nebraska. The senate voted to fund this request in full and will pay for transportation in Omaha, lodging and food.

The senate voted to fund $1,613.55 for Speaker of Senate Mitchell Rosenberg’s OOMF OmniCharge proposal, which is a portable charger rental system similar to the Laptops-to-Go program. The IS&T department will be splitting the cost per unit.