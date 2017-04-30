Senate votes to update student government operating documents

The senate passed an amendment to student government’s operating documents April 28 after Director of Finance James Hart said in the April 14 senate meeting that some items in the documents were out of date and did not reflect how the senate should be operating.

Hart’s statement came as a result of an inconsistency in the operating documents when the senate was deciding whether to fund a club’s request.

“I think three, maybe four amendments to the documents have been passed by the senate (in the last few weeks), and because it takes so much time to go into the documents, change it, upload it and send it, the documents are not updated to what the amendments currently are,” said Vice President Tyler Porterfield.

Porterfield said that there is no assigned senate member who updates the operating documents. Instead, any senator can make amendments to them with approval from the senate. This lengthens the time between the passing of an amendment and an update in the operating documents, she said. Hart was the one who drafted the April 28 amendment.

Director of Justice Sara Wanous said that when one change is made in a document, it means changes need to be made in other documents as a result.

“Occasionally, throughout student government’s history, the administration hasn’t been as consistent about changing all references in the documents, so occasionally you’ll come across something that doesn’t necessarily line up across documents,” Wanous said.

In this case, senators were deciding which fund they could pull money from to finance a request for the Mission Environment club. Wanous, who is a member of the club, suggested that the senate should fund the request using the Academic Organizations fund, because the Student Organizations fund, which typically finances club funding requests, was getting low.

Wanous suggested that since all senate funds go into the reserve fund at the end of the school year, the senate could fund the club’s request using money from the Academic Organizations fund after it was put into the reserve fund. Wanous told The Panther that this could have been a “loophole.”

However, the senate can’t use money from this fund because the money technically belongs to Student Engagement, and can’t be reallocated, Wanous said. This wasn’t specified in the operating documents, Wanous said, which is what prompted Hart to say that the documents are out of date.

The April 28 amendment clarified that any funds in the budget that are to be used by the university for a specific purpose – like the Academic Organizations fund – will be put into a separate part of the reserve fund.

Wanous said that as the director of justice, she and the student government review board – which ensures that the executive and legislative branches are acting in compliance with the governing documents – are responsible for interpreting the documents, finding possible inconsistencies and figuring out what the guidelines are supposed to be.

The senators and the allocations committee are responsible for knowing the amendments and changes to the documents, so that students can talk to them if they have any questions, Porterfield said.

Porterfield said that, even when the operating documents are not updated, there are still records to keep the rules consistent.

“Every senate meeting, there’s minutes taken by Brittni (Gutierrez), our office manager, and so she’s the one who’s like ‘OK, this is the number of people who voted on this, and this is what passed.’ The minutes represent what happens, so if we’re ever confused on what happened, she has minutes written down,” Porterfield said.