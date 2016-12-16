Senators propose casting portal for Dodge College and COPA students

Student government senator Ben Field is proposing to create an online casting portal called Chapcast for the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts and the College of Performing Arts (COPA) students to collaborate on projects. If approved by the Information Systems and Technology (IS&T) department at a meeting next week, the portal may be ready for student use as early as the end of the spring semester.

Field, a Dodge College senator, said that he collaborated with COPA senator Victoria Bohush.

“We thought that we wanted to create more of a connection and foster more of a collaboration between Dodge and COPA, and we felt like there wasn’t really an organized casting program for the actors and the content creators at Dodge to collaborate,” Field said. “So we thought it would be really cool if there was an online casting portal similar to what they use in the professional industry.”

At its meeting, the IS&T department will discuss the technical feasibility of building the portal and whether the department can allocate funds and other resources to the project, Ramiro Landeros, the interim web and mobile services lead, wrote in an email.

Similar to entertainment industry-standard casting portals, Chapcast would include separate profiles for content creators and performers to upload headshots, resumes, media and reels.

While many students use the public Facebook group Chapman Film Connection to search for talent or find roles to audition for, it is not restricted to university students like the new portal would be. Field hopes to give more opportunities, specifically to Dodge College and COPA students, with the Chapcast portal.

“I find myself searching through the posts on Chapman Film Connection all the time for just casting calls, and it takes up a lot of time,” said Allison Moses, a sophomore news and documentary major. “I would love the opportunity to submit headshots and resumes, it would be a very cool thing. It would make everyone’s jobs easier. Chapman Film Connection makes it difficult for student actors sometimes because it is open to the public, so it is harder to get auditions, and a lot of Chapman actors use these films as experience and footage for reels.”

Although it is still in preliminary stages, Field envisions Chapcast as its own website, but said it is possible that it could be integrated into one of Chapman’s existing websites.

Alexander Barrett, a sophomore film production major, said that Chapman Film Production works well as it is because it is already built into a networking platform.

“I used Chapman Film Connection to cast my (Intermediate Production) and enjoyed the results I got, so personally, unless this other theoretical site could give me access to the same, more or better people than Chapman Film Connection, I wouldn’t see the point in using it,” Barrett said.

Noah Marger, a sophomore film production major, said that he would take advantage of Chapcast if it is strictly for casting, because Chapman Film Connection is not limited to the audition process.

“I think it’s great that Chapman Film Connection offers so many opportunities,” he said. “You could be on set every weekend if you wanted to. I love it because I can be as involved as I want, and I can see what my friends are up to as well. I think (Chapcast) is a great idea. I’m all for streamlining the process and making people’s lives easier.”