Sexual battery reported on campus

A student reported a sexual battery that occurred between the Fish Interfaith Center and the Hutton Sports Center at about 9:40 p.m. Feb. 13, according to a Timely Notification Bulletin sent out by Public Safety Feb. 14.

After approaching the victim and engaging in conversation, the email said, the suspect took hold of the victim in a “hugging motion” and then placed his face against the victim’s breasts as he picked up and spun the victim around. After putting the victim down, the suspect walked in the opposite direction, according to the bulletin.

According to the email, the victim was approached by a 6-foot-2-inch male suspect with a “dark complexion” who weighed approximately 180 pounds.

The suspect wore black glasses, a red baseball cap, a light-colored long-sleeved shirt and an orange or red backpack, the email said.

The Student Conduct Code defines sexual battery as “any intentional sexual contact, however slight, with any object, by a person upon a person, without consent.”

According to the email, the suspect has not been located.

“It can be assumed that conditions may continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community,” the email said.

Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba was not immediately available to comment.

This is a developing story. Follow The Panther as we continue reporting.