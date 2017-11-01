Sexual battery reported in Henley Hall

Two people received unwanted sexual contact on campus Oct. 31, when eight to 10 white males between the ages of 13 and 15 harassed them, according to a Nov. 1 email sent out by Public Safety.

At about 7:50 p.m., the group of males, who were already inside Henley Hall, approached the door to open it for one of the victims, who was also entering the building, the email said. Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba wrote in an email to The Panther that he cannot comment on active investigations beyond what has been released.

Jordan McNees, a freshman communication studies major and friend of one of the victims, said that one of the boys reached out and grabbed the girl from behind. When she turned to confront him, another put his hand down her pants, McNees said.

The assailants surrounded the victim, but she was able to get away because they were younger, McNees said.

The victim also reported to Public Safety that there may be an additional victim who was grabbed by the breast.

Isabella Morrow, a freshman economics major, told The Panther that the same group of assailants commented on her butt as she was walking up the stairs in Henley Hall with a friend around the same time as the incident reported to Public Safety.

Morrow did not want to elaborate on the incident, but allowed her friend, Anoushka Shah, a freshman business administration major, to tell The Panther what happened. At that point, Shah said that Morrow ran from them, and the group of assailants followed. It is unclear what happened after that.

It can be assumed that conditions may continue to exist that pose a threat to community members, according to the email.

The incident was a wake-up call, McNees said, especially seeing this happen to his friends.

“I was very surprised, because Chapman has always come across as very safe and protecting of students, so I was obviously shocked and also disappointed. It’s a community that I never would expect this would happen to, especially (to) someone that I know,” he said.

Jackie Cohen contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Follow The Panther as we continue reporting.