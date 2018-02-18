SGA calls for clubs to be more self-sustainable by raising more outside funding

Clubs should become more financially self-sustainable, said Student Organization Senator Wil Harris, after the Asian Pacific Student Association (APSA) requested more than $9,000 during the Feb. 9 senate meeting.

The funding request, which is for $9,315, is about 20 percent of what remains in student government’s budget for organizations.

“That does not mean that SGA should not be funding organizations – it simply means that we wish to partner with them, rather than bankroll them as their exclusive sponsor,” said Harris, who is on the Allocations Committee.

However, Harris said that the point is not for student organizations to have to seek outside funding, but that he wants to see more initiative from clubs to raise money on their own.

“Obviously, if insufficient funds are raised, I would advocate that student government fill that gap,” Harris said.

Every year, student fees are divided among the University Program Board, Chapman Radio, The Panther and student government, which votes to allocate money to student organizations.

It’s understandable that student organizations need funding for larger events, like APSA’s annual Asian Pacific Islander celebration, which is set to be held April 19, said Corey Snyder, student government’s director of finance.

“It’s a great event. Hundreds of people come to it every year and we’ve funded it for at least the past seven years,” Snyder said. “We always want to help any student organization as much as possible, whether it is helping them secure outside funding or giving them that funding directly.”

APSA President Dustin Liu said the organization is pursuing outside funding from donations for the event, in addition to what it has received from student government.

“We are hoping to get to around $2,000 from outside funding and donations, but this is dependent on the amount of donations we receive,” he said.

For organizations to receive funding, the request goes before the Allocations Committee, which is made up of four voting senators. If the request is for more than $1,000, it’s forwarded for a full senate vote, Snyder said.

Jasmin Sani contributed to this report.

Read more about where student fees go and how student government’s budget is distributed.