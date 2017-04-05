SGA holds town hall, discusses gender-inclusive restrooms and campus dining options

Gender-inclusive restrooms, student government representation and variety in campus dining options were a few of the topics discussed at a student government diversity town hall, which Dean of Students Jerry Price attended for the first time.



The April 4 town hall, which was intended to discuss diversity and inclusion, brought 19 participants to the Cross-Cultural Center, including student government senators, students and Price.



“I always consider myself kind of an interpreter,” Price said. “I interpret student needs to administrators, but I also interpret how the university works, to students.”

Juliane Corpus, the Diversity Affairs Committee chair, said she felt Price’s presence had a positive impact on the event.

“He has a better understanding of what he can relay to the administration. He’s the dean of students, so it is important for him to hear what we had to say,” Corpus said.

The Diversity Affairs Committee, which led the town hall, began by introducing the event’s purpose, and then opened up the floor for attendees to voice their perspectives on any issue related to diversity and inclusion on campus.

Students and Price discussed gender-inclusive restrooms, and the barriers that are standing in the way of progress.

Price said that while administration understands and agrees that this is a problem, they are trying to figure out how to take steps that will achieve greater consensus, by taking many perspectives into consideration.



“The gender-inclusive restroom is a priority for Student Affairs, and we have been assembling information and proposals that we have submitted for other senior administrators to consider,” Price said during the event. “The proposals we have made are based on our experiences in conversation with trans students; they are also based on best practices.”

Students also brought up the issue of food on campus, focusing on the lack of vegetarian and vegan options on campus.



Price said that he feels Sodexo would be more responsive to this issue if approached by a “well-grounded, well-informed” group, adding that up until now, complaints have mainly been isolated incidents.



Students also expressed interest in the addition of ethnic studies minors and introducing more classes to represent diverse identities.

Matthew Ghan, the senator for the School of Communication, said that because of Price’s attendance, the committee gained a new perspective on how to work with campus administration and move forward with legislation.

“I think it showed people the validity and it showed people the fact that administrators do listen,” Ghan said. “Although it may take a very, very long time for something to happen, they listen.”

While Price’s attendance was well-received, Price said during the event that he understands there are some topics that students would rather discuss without university administration present.

Before the event, Price was concerned about students not wanting to contribute to the conversation with administration in attendance, Corpus said, adding that she was glad he accepted the invitation.

“It’s really cool that it was a bit more relaxed, and Dean Price was super down with just hearing everything and telling his point of view,” she said.

Corpus said that there were more people at this town hall than at last semester’s event; three faculty members and five students participated at last semester’s town hall.

“We hope that this grows into something bigger,” Corpus said. “Though (the attendees) are the small population, they are just the voice of the bigger population.”