SGA president considers vetoing senate proposal

Annabell Liao, president of student government, is considering vetoing a proposal to restructure the senate that senators passed at their last meeting Feb. 24. This vote went against survey results, which indicated that students mostly wanted senate to remain the same.

This week, student government released a new survey Feb. 28, and Liao will decide based on that feedback whether she will veto the proposal by March 2.

“This isn’t something I take lightly, as I would prefer to generally leave these decisions to the senate,” Liao wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “However, it is still my responsibility as a separate branch to provide a check on the senate when I think their decision does not best serve the student body.”

Liao told The Panther Feb. 26 that some senators failed to adequately explain a survey – which was distributed to gather input about reducing the number of senators – to their constituencies.

Liao added that she has “a number of issues” with the way the proposal was passed. One of her issues was that one of the three student organization senators was not at the meeting where the vote took place.

The student government president has five academic days to veto a senate legislation, Liao wrote. According to the student government executive operating procedures, senate would need a three-fourths majority to override a president’s veto.

For the new survey, Liao wrote that she is reaching out to as many student organizations as she can this week to gather feedback.

If Liao vetoes the proposal, the senate would have another opportunity to vote on the proposal based on the this new student feedback, or senators could vote to put a new proposal on the ballot, Liao wrote.

The original survey, which circulated for nine days and collected 181 responses, gave students the option to keep the senate the same, or choose between one of two new proposals. The new survey explains in each question how senate currently operates, but does not give students the option to keep the senate the same.

Liao told The Panther Feb. 26 that senators were required to meet with two to three students while the original survey circulated to explain the questions to them, but she said that some senators did not do this.

“Senators were agreeing (in the senate meeting) that they had failed to have enough conversations with their constituents to understand their opinions,” Liao said. “So they chose to disregard what students had to say in the belief that, as senators, they know what they are talking about better than students in general do.”

Liao said that she does not agree with this belief.