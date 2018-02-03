SGA president declines to comment on re-election plans

Nearly a year after 73 percent of voting students elected former Speaker of Senate Mitchell Rosenberg as president, Rosenberg has declined to comment on whether he will run for re-election this spring. He also declined to comment on when he would announce his decision on running.

Rosenberg, now a junior, was the first sophomore to run for student government since 2010. Rosenberg’s vice president, Sarah Tabsh, is a senior and will not be running for re-election.

Rosenberg’s campaign promises included attending every Orange City Council meeting and increasing sustainability on campus.

“I have attended every city council meeting, but the ones that for whatever reason I could not attend we made sure someone from SGA was there,” Rosenberg said. “This was done in cooperation with SGA’s community outreach chair, Lisa Kang.”

Kang wrote in an email to The Panther that Rosenberg plans to establish a student-neighbor relations committee in the spring.

“I want to push to speak more than when there’s something wrong,” Rosenberg told The Panther in September. “Let’s update the city. Let’s update the community members on what Chapman’s doing.”

Another of Rosenberg’s goals was to increase student voter turnout – Chapman’s most recent presidential election saw a decrease from 2016-2017, with voter turnout dropping from 22 percent to 15 percent.

When asked about voter turnout during the most recent student government presidential election, Rosenberg said that low voter turnout in colleges is “common.”

“Last election, we had four senate seats and 24 candidates, and I think that is a result of all of the work we have put into marketing student government and advertising our purpose,” Rosenberg said.

Student government was also involved in the restructuring of Student Psychological Services, after an influx of students seeking mental health services caused a 90-student waitlist in October.

The changes include hiring a case manager and implementing an emergency hotline.

“Starting in the fall of 2018, students will be met with a new organization that has greater resources, stronger community outreach, and additional staff who will be there to help students navigate how to get back on track,” Rosenberg said.

Former Senator Ian Policarpio said that Rosenberg’s administration has improved the handling of student complaints.

“Problems with a common trend are presented to senators to be immediately addressed as best they can,” Policarpio said.