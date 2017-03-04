SGA president vetoes senate proposal during closed meeting

Student government President Annabell Liao vetoed a restructure proposal March 3 that the senate passed the week before, said Speaker of Senate Mitchell Rosenberg. During the meeting, the senate voted to close its meeting to the public for 20 minutes to discuss “internal affairs.”

Instead of overriding Liao’s veto – which would have required a three-fourths senate vote – the senate decided to approve a new restructure proposal that would reduce the number of senators in student government.

This is a similar proposal to the one that the senate passed last week – which Liao vetoed – despite receiving survey results that students mostly wanted the senate to remain the same.

“Annabell vetoed the proposal that was approved last week, so we took elements of past proposals and other proposals, put together a new proposal today that we felt worked best for everyone after hearing concerns and talking about the surveys, and passed a new one,” Rosenberg said.

Students will vote on the restructure proposal on the ballot for the presidential election March 13 to 15. Liao has another opportunity to veto the new proposal within five academic days, Rosenberg said.

If the final proposal is passed by the student body, it will reduce the total number of senators from 29 to 16. There would be one academic senator representing each school, compared to two now. Instead of class senators for each year, there would be one senator for lowerclassmen and one senator for upperclassmen. There will also be five senators for student organizations instead of three.

Liao told The Panther earlier in the week that she had a “number of issues” with the way the senate passed the proposal, including the fact that not all senators were present for the vote Feb. 24.

“This isn’t something I take lightly, as I would prefer to generally leave these decisions to the senate,” Liao wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “However, it is still my responsibility as a separate branch to provide a check on the senate when I think their decision does not best serve the student body.”

Liao notified student government that she would be vetoing the proposal in an email Friday morning, prior to the 1 p.m. meeting. In her email, which Liao provided to The Panther, Liao wrote that senators could close meeting to the public if they wanted to discuss the veto further.

During the meeting, Junior Class Senator Sarah Tabsh moved to close the meeting, which was seconded by Freshman Class Senator Jerry Hu.

According to the student government constitution, all senate meetings are required to be open to the community unless three-fourths of the senate votes to close it for a maximum of one hour.

During that time, anyone who is not in student government is required to leave the room and everything that is discussed must remain private. Student government must cite one of two reasons to close a meeting: “internal matters” or “issues of sensitivity to individuals.”

Out of the 23 total senators present, 18 senators voted to close the meeting, four senators voted against closing the meeting and one senator abstained from voting.