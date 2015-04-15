Shoulder injury keeps Elie Wiesel from Holocaust memorial

Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and author of “Night,” will not attend An Evening of Holocaust Remembrance: A Tribute in Words and Music Thursday 7 to 9 p.m., where he was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, due to a shoulder injury.

Wiesel notified Marilyn Harran, the stern chair in Holocaust Education, late Friday that he would not be able to make the trip, however the event will still take place without him.

“It’s really about his words,” Harran said. “We are still going to have them in both audio and spoken by the people who really will be responsible for carrying those words forward. And those words speak for themselves. We shouldn’t need to see his face in order to value everything he has written and stood for.”

During the time that had been allotted for Wiesel to speak, Harran said she has received permission to play the audio from his talk at Chapman in 2012.

Specific pieces of his work will also be read.

“The program will be filled with his words,” Harran said.

There will be approximately 60 Holocaust survivors in attendance who will be sharing their stories and participating in the lighting of a commemorative candles ceremony.

Senior Gabriella Canales, mentor of membership in Hillel, will still be attending the event regardless of Wiesel’s absence.

“This event is to remember the suffering and the lives lost during the Holocaust,” she said. “Students will be touched by the ceremony and understand the importance of it. It is also a chance for students to meet and talk to Holocaust survivors who want to share their stories and lessons.”

Five Holocaust survivors and one second-generation of a Holocaust survivor will be speaking.

Canales said that it is important to take advantage of the attendance of so many Holocaust survivors.

“We are in a crucial time where we have only a select number of Holocaust survivors who are still alive,” she said.

Harran has been planning the event since last year, and 36 singers from the department of theatre have dedicated months of preparation for the event.

The entire program is an hour and fifteen minutes and will be followed with a reception for the remaining time.

After hearing the news that Wiesel would not be present, Shanna Klahn, a junior business major said, “I am not as inclined to want to come because I was going to skip my night class in order to attend, because I feel like it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a speaker that has been a really influential figure.”

Although students will miss Wiesel at the event, Harran still hopes that Chapman students will attend because the point is to remember the past, and that can still happen without him physically there.

“It has never been about Elie Wiesel, one of the most famous people, it’s about what Elie Wiesel speaks to and what he has tried over his lifetime to say, that memory is really important,” said Harran. “And if we can’t show that memory is important when we have his face to look at, then we have a real problem.”