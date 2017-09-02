Six rooms in Pralle-Sodaro Hall flooded after sprinkler causes leak

Six rooms in Pralle-Sodaro Hall were flooded after an emergency sprinkler system was set off just days before freshman move-in day.

A vendor hit a sprinkler head in a room in Pralle-Sodaro Hall, setting off the emergency sprinkler system and causing water to leak into the parking structure underneath the residence hall, Director of Residence Life and First Year Experience Dave Sundby wrote in an email to The Panther.

“I received a text maybe an hour after it happened and saw water pouring into the parking structure underneath Pralle,” Sundby wrote. “It was bad.”

The first-floor freshman rooms, all triples, needed emergency remediation and repair due to the flood, Sundby said.

“Remediation is a fancy word for drying everything out thoroughly to avoid any chance of mold, mildew or other water-related issues,” he wrote. “All the carpet in the hallway and all six rooms had to be trashed. Much of the drywall in each room was also saturated and needed to be demoed in order to dry things out before repair.”

Despite staff working 24 hours a day during the weekend after the flood, the rooms were not be ready for the Aug. 22 move-in day, Sundby wrote.

“There is only so much you can do to speed along the drying process, and it is not worth the risk of mold to speed up the process,” he wrote.

The incoming students assigned to the flooded rooms were temporarily housed in the Sandhu Residence Center. Maya Cowan, a freshman psychology major, was one of the students whose room was affected by the flood.

“I thought it was pretty horrible timing,” Cowan said. “It’s not like it was in anyone’s hands really — it wasn’t something that could be controlled. It was frustrating, because my mom couldn’t help me move in the day that she planned. But it was also kind of exciting. Sandhu (Residence Center) was really, really nice.”

Sundby wrote that half of the affected rooms were ready by 9 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 23, and the remaining three rooms were move-in ready around 7 p.m. Aug. 24.

To help mitigate the inconvenience, Sundby told The Panther that he spoke with nearly every student and family personally between Tuesday to Thursday. He said he also provided movers to help move items from Sandhu when the rooms were ready.

Cowan’s room was ready for her to move in at 8 a.m. Aug. 24, she said. However, she did experience some trouble with the move-in process.

“We were supposed to have movers come in and help us, and we were waiting for an hour for them and they didn’t showed up,” Cowan said. “After an hour, we just decided to start moving things ourselves. They finally came later, but we had pretty much moved everything by then.”

Emma Ballantyne, a freshman psychology major whose room was also affected by the flood, moved back into her room in Pralle-Sodaro Hall Aug. 24 at 10 p.m.

“It was pretty stressful the first few days because we weren’t around freshmen, which was annoying, and we couldn’t unpack, which was a pain,” Ballantyne said.

By Aug. 25 at about 11 a.m., all students were completely moved into their Pralle rooms, Sundby said.