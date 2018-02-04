Smith Hall renovations may impact class scheduling

Some classes in Smith Hall may be rescheduled or relocated as it will be undergoing a historic $9 million renovation beginning this summer, said Provost Glenn Pfeiffer.

“Introducing 7 a.m. classes is my last resort,” Pfeiffer said. “Most likely, we will see more evening classes. The hardship this creates is that it conflicts with athletics and Greek life, and I want to make sure people are aware of this before they register for classes.”

The construction will bring the building up to fire and seismic codes and make it more accessible for people with disabilities, Kris Olsen, the vice president of campus planning and operations, wrote in an email to The Panther.

“We want to make sure we address that issue by adding elevators and making sure the doorways and hallways are all the right width to accommodate for wheelchairs,” Pfeiffer said.

Olsen also said there have been numerous complaints from students about the building’s “antiquated” design.

“The physical building is not as strong or solid as it could be,” said freshman education major Alexis Ribakoff. “Every time my teacher walks down the center of the room, the floor shakes.”

Smith Hall, which is home to the psychology department, has not been renovated since its completion in 1913, Olsen said.

Smith Hall is the third of Chapman’s four historic buildings to undergo renovation. This reconstruction follows that of Roosevelt Hall in 2016 and Reeves Hall in 2017.

Smith Hall’s renovation is expected to mirror that of Reeves Hall, complete with new projectors for presentation, glass windows, updated air conditioning units for cooler classrooms, improved WiFi and exposed brick walls maintained from the original, historic foundation.