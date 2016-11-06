Solicitors posing as cable company employees target Chapman student houses

Solicitors posing as cable company employees are going door to door to determine where Chapman students live to later attempt to break into their houses, some students have reported to the police.

Orange police officers Sgt. Phil McMullin and Lt. Mike Monjaraz said that while there is a record of at least one call made to the the department describing suspicious solicitors posing as cable company employees, no reports have been filed.

Katy Henderson, a junior business administration major who lives on the intersection of Lincoln Street and Everett Place, said that a tall, heavyset Caucasian male in his mid-to-late 20s claimed to be from Time Warner Cable and inquired about her bill and internet speed on Oct. 28 at around 1 p.m.

When Henderson told the man she was not in charge of paying the bill, he started asking questions about if her parents dealt with the bill or if her husband did.

“I texted my roommates just because I thought it was a funny story that he thought I was a child,” Henderson said. “And then one of them texted back a few hours later that in a class, a few people had been talking about this and one of them knew someone that had gotten broken into.”

Henderson was home when she believes the same man returned at around 7 p.m. the next evening. She heard someone attempt to enter a code on the front door keypad at least four times.

“A lot of the times, we mess up our codes or something, so I just thought it was one of my roommates, and then I kind of thought for a second. One (roommate) was in San Diego, one was in a different country and then I went to the other girl’s room to talk to her and she was asleep,” Henderson said. “I realized someone tried to break into our house then.”

After the incident, Henderson said she called the Orange Police Department, who sent an officer to secure her home. Henderson believes that Chapman students are being targeted by potential home invaders.

Grace Hull, a junior business administration and accounting major, said that she believes these solicitors are targeting Chapman students after having one approach her at her home on Wilson Avenue, about a mile away from campus, on Nov. 1 at around 7 p.m.

“I have a Chapman license plate frame and we all have parking permit stickers, and they didn’t go to our neighbors and our neighbors aren’t from Chapman,” Hull said. “I talked to (the neighbors) this morning when I saw them on the street and they said that no one ever does that, but I have heard of it happening to other Chapman students.”

Hull described the solicitor as a tall, heavyset black man wearing an orange vest and black AT&T T-shirt.

Hull said she had heard stories about other Chapman students who had been approached by solicitors posing as cable employees, so she reacted quickly.

“We don’t even have cable at our house, and my roommate said that cable people don’t usually come to your house, they just send emails, anyway. He asked if I could take a survey and I said no and closed the door and locked everything,” Hull said.

Hull said that she called the police department after the incident but does not know whether or not a report was filed.