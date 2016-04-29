Spring concert tickets now free

The University Program Board announced that tickets for the upcoming spring concert featuring Mikky Ekko and LANY are now free for Chapman students.

The concert is April 30 at 8 p.m. in the Musco Center for the Arts.

In previous years, the University Program Board’s spring concerts, which were free and held in the Student Union, featured YouTube stars. Its decision to host the event at the Musco Center this year came with a price tag: $10 ticket prices for students and $25 for staff, faculty and alumni.

The Musco Center seats 1,044, but as of April 25, the University Program Board had only sold 83 tickets for the event.

Students, alumni and faculty who have previously purchased their tickets will be eligible for refunds and priority seating, according to a press release from Negeen Lotfi, chair of the organization.

Tickets to LANY concerts range from about $22 to $245, according to a ticket purchase website called Seat Geek. Information regarding the pricing of Mikky Ekko concert tickets was not immediately available.

Lotfi also explained that although the purchase of tickets is no longer required, individuals are encouraged to reserve their tickets at any time on chapman.universitytickets.com or at the Musco Center box office, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“(The University Program Board) is confident that this change will allow for more members of the Chapman community to attend the spring concert,” Lotfi wrote. “We invite all members of the Chapman community to enjoy this intimate show at the Musco Center for the Arts.”