‘Stargazing’: Q&A with gnash

More than 200 students gathered in the Aitkens Arts Plaza in front of the Musco Center Thursday night to watch singer-songwriter Garrett Nash, whose stage name is gnash, perform his song “i hate u, i love u,” featuring Olivia O’Brien, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October.

Goody Grace, a singer-songwriter who is featured in “that one song” on gnash’s 2015 album “me,” also performed at the concert.

University Program Board chair and senior theatre major Sam Schlernitzauer said 500 students reserved tickets for the spring concert. Last year’s concert, which featured musician Mikky Ekko, saw 98 ticket reservations in the Musco Center, which seats 1,044. It was also the first year that tickets were free.

Schlernitzauer said the event cost about $20,000 to organize. Most of the cost went toward hiring the talent, paying the production company to provide equipment and for extra security.

The Panther sat down with gnash before the concert for a Q&A.

Q: Is this your first time on Chapman’s campus?

A: Yes. I’ve heard of this school, I went to high school in Los Angeles, so Chapman was big on all the lists, because I was always looking for entertainment stuff. My college counselor referred to it all the time.

Q: Do you have any weird pre-show rituals?

A: I think everything I do is pretty weird. Lately, like just for some health (expletive), fresh ginger is so good. I’ve been cutting that up and putting it in whatever tea I get. The last tour, I got this crazy sinus infection because I wasn’t consuming things right and I actually warded the sinus infection off by every day drinking ginger, turmeric and lemon tea. (Another ritual is) sunglasses,. The circle sunnies have to be nearby or on.

Q: Are your glasses real?

A: No. I feel 75 percent like a poser, because I don’t actually wear glasses. But it’s all right, they look cool.

Q: When did you come up with the name “gnash”?

A: I went through rounds of (names), I was ‘DJ g-nash,’ I was ‘g-nash,’ I was ‘guh-nash,’ and all these other joking ones. And then finally, I was just like, ‘gnash is the easiest one-syllable way to go about it.’

Q: What was your first time performing as “gnash” like?

A: My first paid gig as ‘gnash’ was a Sweet 16 in Florida. I had a little bit of a fan base brewing, this super awesome mom hit me up. This was for $1,000 and I was dead broke, 25 cents in my account type (expletive). So it was dope.

Q: If you could collaborate with anyone who would it be?

A: Living or dead, John Lennon. Jack Johnson, Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie, Chris Walla, Jimmy Tamborello, who produced the Postal Service album. Those are like my big four.

Q: What’s your favorite song to perform?

A: ‘ilusm’ (i love you so much). I connect with it the most.

Q: You’re kicking off your tour tonight. What are you looking forward to most about that?

A: I guess the first thing that comes to mind is that I get to travel with my friends. I’m really lucky that I get to have all these talented friends. And then the other thing for me is I’m just excited for people to see the show.

Q: Is there a city you look forward to performing in most?

A: Denver. Because last tour, Denver took the longest to sell out, and I created this theory where the longer it took a city to sell out the better the show was going to be.

Q: Do you have any weird talents?

A: I think just making music is a pretty weird talent. I’ve never thought that I’m necessarily a musician by any means.