Stop sign proposed at intersection near dorms

Student government senator Wil Harris proposed to add a stop sign to the intersection of Rose Avenue and Grand Street, near the entrance of the Jim Miller Parking Structure.

“I received multiple notes from students about the intersection, saying that people were ‘suicidally driving’ through the intersection,” said Harris, a student organization senator. “I thought the concern was sufficient enough to look into the topic, so I brought it up (Oct. 13) at the senate meeting.”

Adding a stop sign to the intersection is under need-based consideration, said Paul Sitkoff, the Orange public affairs and information officer. He said that there is no data to support a stop sign being placed.

“There have been little to no traffic collisions at that intersection brought to the city’s attention,” Sitkoff said.

A few students approached Harris two weeks ago when student government tabled in the Attallah Piazza, the students were concerned about the safety of the intersection, he said. After presenting the initiative during the senate meeting, he spoke with Orange traffic officials, but said that the city acts based upon community interest.

“They’re reactive, not proactive,” Harris said. “I understood that it would be up to us to ask them for a stop sign.”

Although students voiced concern to Harris about the intersection, other Chapman students have been wary of a stop sign’s impact on the intersection.

“I think a stop sign at the Rose and Grand intersection might confuse people, especially because there is an intersection about 300 yards behind it,” said John Giammona, a sophomore history major who lives in the Sandhu Residence Hall. “It’s not something that I would’ve thought was a problem, either. It seems to me that not many people drive (on) that street in the first place.”

But Harris believes a sign would keep students safe. He observed the intersection last week and saw idle cars in the street, students disregarding oncoming traffic and jaywalking students.

“Right now, I’m driving blind, and I don’t know if there is oncoming traffic,” said Chandana Srinivas, a senior strategic and corporate communications major and Sandhu resident advisor. “I think a stop sign would increase the chances of safety for both drivers and pedestrians.”

Because there isn’t traffic data for the intersection, Harris is working with Greg Warren, the Orange administrative manager, to complete a traffic survey.

The city has other projects, so the response to this initiative has been slow, Harris said. He hopes Orange will complete a traffic survey in late November, but wants to gain more student support before then, he said.

“I will be working with Residence Life staff and students who live in Chapman-provided housing to spread awareness about the dangers that come at the intersection,” Harris said. “From what I have witnessed from that intersection myself, drivers just don’t stop.”

If a community member brings an initiative like Harris’s to the city’s attention, the request is considered important, Sitkoff said. However, Harris is prepared to start a petition if the request for a stop sign is denied.

“If the city comes back and says they don’t think a stop sign is necessary, I will start petitions and try to build a portfolio of information to present them with input from both students and residents who live by the intersection,” Harris said. “I am more than happy to pursue this if the city says no.”