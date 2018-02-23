Struppa talks applicant increase, science center opening at State of the University Address

President Daniele Struppa predicted that Chapman is expected to receive 4,000 more applicants in 2018 than last year at the the annual State of the University Address Feb. 23, held at the Musco Center for the Arts.

This would put Chapman’s 2018 applicant pool at about 15,100 students – and Chapman’s applicants aren’t the only thing that is increasing. Struppa also said that the university has seen an $81.5 million increase in its net assets over the past year, putting the total at $935.4 million, the highest since the university’s opening in 1861.

Here are four more things you should know from the address:

The Old Towne Preservation Association awarded the Musco Center with the Good Neighbor award. According to the association’s website, the Good Neighbor Award recognizes a new building that is environmentally efficient and in “harmony” with neighboring historic buildings.

The work of sociology professor Victoria Carty and ‘19 alumnus Gregory Barraza, who pushed to improve the lives of juveniles and young adults involved with gang activity in Orange County, was recognized at the address.