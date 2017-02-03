Student arrested outside party after threatening to fight police officers

A Chapman student was arrested after challenging Orange police officers to a fight outside of a party Thursday night. Officers responded to a loud music complaint at about 10:45 p.m. at a party located on East Mayfair Street, said Orange Police Department Public Information Officer Fred Lopez.

While the officers were standing outside to ensure that the party was over, they were approached by film production major John (Will) Crouch, who was being led outside by a group of friends, Lopez said.

Crouch was highly intoxicated, Lopez said, and challenged the officers to a fight twice. Crouch also began to assault his friends.

Lopez said that Crouch was booked in Orange County Jail that night for public intoxication and obstruction of officers performing their duties. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department arrest log, Crouch was cited and released. Information about his bail was not immediately available.

Bobby Ahearn, a senior business administration major who attended the party, said that Crouch was challenging people to fight during the party and had to be held back from assaulting Ahearn.

“He used a couple racial slurs, and you know, (his friends brought) him outside,” Ahearn said. “I’m like, all right, this has got to be over. There’s cops out front, this kid can’t be that stupid.”

Ahearn said that Crouch was “belligerent” to officers and verbally challenged them to fight. Crouch then tackled a police officer, Ahearn said, which led to his arrest.

“And then I was just watching from probably 20 feet away, and I heard (the cop) say, ‘You’re getting arrested for assaulting a police officer,’” Ahearn said. “I watched this kid’s karmic debt just build up, and explode in front of him.”

Officers can be heard on a video saying, “Stop right there. Spread your legs, spread your feet.”

The residents of the house where the party took place declined to be interviewed by The Panther.