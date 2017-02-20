Student brings up questions of abuse at ‘Fifty Shades’ Q&A

A Q&A at the Feb. 16 screening of “Fifty Shades Darker” with director James Foley became a discussion about the portrayal of abuse in the media when senior film production major Sam Crainich questioned Foley about romanticizing relationship abuse.

“I came begging the question of where does this tale lead beyond the screen and beyond the audience and actions that might ensue because of this glorified behavior,” Crainich told The Panther.

Crainich was the first student to ask a question during the Q&A at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts Folino Theater.

After Crainich spoke with Foley for a few minutes, ushers urged Crainich to end her question and allow other students to have the microphone.

“There was a lot of dancing around the subject,” Crainich said. “The director did not agree that it was abuse but the main character (Anastasia “Ana” Steele) even agreed that it was abuse within the script in the movie.”

Foley said that in the new film, Steele is now a strong female character, compared to her character in “Fifty Shades of Grey. However, Crainich disagreed.

“I can endure control and limits being put on my choices as an autonomous (woman), and that’s where I don’t see her as a strong female protagonist whatsoever,” Crainich said.

Crainich said that the Dodge screening attracted her not only because of the opportunity to question the director, but also because it ensured that her money did not directly support the film.

“Our money has a certain weight into the choices we make, and therefore I did not want to put my money into a story I do not support 100 percent.”

Crainich continued to ask Foley questions regarding the abuse and how he truly felt, but she feels that her questions weren’t answered.

Some students reacted to Crainich’s question in a negative way.

“It was a bit odd to me that she chose to use the time with the director to somewhat bash his work as a whole,”said undeclared freshman Katie Whitman. “I understand this was a time for answering questions that may have been going through your mind, but I just don’t think the timing was appreciated by the audience.”