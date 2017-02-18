Student government holds second special election of the year

Student government held a special election Feb. 15-17 after four senate seats were left empty at the end of the fall semester due to resignations.

Director of Elections Chris Nelson, College of Performing Arts Senator Victoria Bohush, School of Pharmacy Senator Judy Weng and Senior Class Senator Thea Knobel resigned from their student government positions.

Bohush said that she resigned this semester because she has a class that conflicts with mandatory senate meetings, which are Fridays at 1 p.m. Weng and Knobel did not respond to The Panther’s request for comment. Knobel was voted into the senior class senator position last November in a special election also held because of resignations.

“I think overall, student government may be too large,” said Student Government President Annabell Liao. “With the creation of the School of Pharmacy and the School of Communication, there were four seats added to student government without any significant increase in enrollment.”

This special election will fill one senate position for College of Performing Arts and one senior class senate seat, because Director of Elections Justice Crudup has already been appointed, and no one filed to run for the School of Pharmacy seat, Liao said.

None of the School of Pharmacy students have expressed any interest in filling the seat, Liao said. The filing period for the School of Pharmacy senate is open until Feb. 19. After this period is finished, Tyler Porterfield, vice president of student government, is responsible for appointing someone to this position.

Liao said that student government automatically adds two seats for every new school, which means that two seats were added for the School of Pharmacy and two seats were added for the School of Communication.

Liao said that student government is trying to reduce the number of resignations within student government.

“(Student government) is currently distributing a survey to solicit feedback on our senate structure,” Liao said.“We are trying to put together a proposal to restructure our senate and put it on the ballot of our next election.”

The survey asks for student opinions on the number of academic senators, class senators, at-large senators and student organization senators.

Freshman theater technology major Jazmin Pollinger is running for the second College of Performing Arts senator position.

Pollinger hopes to create more academic minors within the College of Performing Arts, develop more small-scale performances and change the cafeteria hours to better suit the schedules of students in the College of Performing Arts.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much I love the department and how much I really want it to grow, and I feel like I could do that. I feel like I could really fight for growth,” Pollinger said.

Freshman dance major Stephanie Prekeges is also running for the College of Performing Arts seat. Prekeges said that her main concern is finances within the college, and that she sees the recent resignations as an opportunity for change.

“If people leave something, or resign for any reason, I take that as an opportunity to make it better. That means there is more room to improve,” Prekeges said.

Along with Pollinger and Prekeges, sophomore screen acting and peace studies double major Jacqueline Palacios is running for the College of Performing Arts senate seat.

“I hope to improve the collaboration between students and professors, especially when it comes to original student pieces,” she said. “We want our faculty to encourage and promote the art of their students — so that means more dialogue about performances, more communication between majors and more attendance for these events.

Jayetha Panakkadan, who ran for vice president last fall alongside Austin Kernan, is running for the uncontested senior class seat. Panakkadan did not immediately return The Panther’s request for an interview.

The next student government election — which will include voting for the next president, vice president and constitutional amendments — is scheduled to take place March 13-15.

Voting for elections closed Feb. 18, however newly appointed Crudup said that election results will not be released until 11 a.m. Feb. 20.