Student government members propose senate restructure

Members of student government presented proposals to restructure student government by decreasing the number of senators at the past three senate meetings.

Senators and members of the executive council, including Student Government President Annabell Liao and Vice President Tyler Porterfield, agree that student government is too large.

“I feel like we need to restructure (the senate), especially make it smaller,” Porterfield said.

At-Large Senator Alex Ballard, who presented one of the proposals Feb. 3 with School of Communication Senator Matthew Ghan, wrote in an email that if a restructure proposal is passed by the senate, it will be put on the student government presidential and vice presidential election ballot in March to be voted on by the student body.

The most recent proposal, drafted by the Constitutional Review Committee, was presented at the Feb. 17 senate meeting and suggested reducing the total number of senators from 29 to 15. Porterfield, who is in charge of the committee, hopes that fewer senate seats will result in more students running in future elections. During the past two special elections, some senate seats were uncontested, which means that there was only one candidate running for the position.

Student government has held two special elections this year due to resignations and because four seats were left empty during the Sept. 22 elections after no students ran for the positions.

If the new proposal is passed, there will be nine academic senators representing each school compared to 18 now. Instead of class senators for each year, there would be one senator for lowerclassmen and one senator for upperclassmen, in addition to one representing Greek Life. There will still be three senators for student organizations.

“Everyone in senate agreed that changes were needed, but (senators) were not necessarily unified on what those changes needed to be,” Ballard wrote.

Porterfield presented her own restructure proposal at the Feb. 17 meeting. This proposal would reduce the total number of possible senate seats to 21. The 21 senate seats would include nine academic senators, three Greek Life senators, a senator for lowerclassmen and a senator for upperclassmen. The proposal would also double the number of student organizations senators from three to six and add one “on-campus” senator.

Student government sent out a survey about the senate’s structure via Dean of Students Jerry Price’s weekly email Feb. 13. The survey asks students about the number of senators per college – which is currently two – and discusses cutting the at-large senate seats.

“We are distributing a survey right now to get feedback from the student body,” Liao said. “This isn’t something that SGA can just change by itself, or that senate can change by itself. This is something that the student body has to be involved in.”

The Constitutional Review Committee meets throughout the school year depending on the environment on campus, what needs to be changed and the urgency of it, Porterfield said.

“Pretty much right now, the committee is there to discuss what we bring to senate, and then from there making it a seamless process, so we’re not wasting Friday’s meeting to talk about structure,” Porterfield said. “It’s more of bringing something and from there, being able to discuss it, rather than starting from nowhere.”