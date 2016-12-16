Student organization presidents to receive 250 pages of free printing

Student organizations will have 250 pages of free printing credits each semester after a proposal by student organization senators Mitchell Rosenberg and Ana Vincenti was approved at a Dec. 9 student government meeting.

Beginning in February, student organization presidents will be able to print up to 250 free pages at a designated printer in Argyros Forum next to the Amazon lockers. At the Dec. 9 meeting, the senate voted to allocate $750 to buy the printer. Student government also agreed to reserve $8,736 every year to pay for paper and toner for the program.

“One of the recurring requests (made at student organization president meetings) was access to printing for student (organizations’) promotional materials in order to be more visible on campus, since many student leaders had been printing out of pocket in order to promote their club and we felt that just wasn’t right,” Vincenti said. “Student leaders should not be penalized for wanting to promote their clubs, so we decided to tackle this advocacy.”

Queer Student Association President Rebecca Rost is grateful to no longer have to use the printing credits she needs for her own personal use to print fliers and handouts for her organization.

“As a creative writing student who is often required to print 20 copies of an eight-page story for the class, free printing credits would be a huge help,” Rost said.

Print credits for the free printing will be given to the presidents of each organization in a separate fund from their own personal printing credits. Additionally, student organization senators will receive a report of what documents presidents print from their organization accounts every month. Rosenberg said this part of the system was implemented to avoid misuse of the free credits.

“The president will be the only one who is able to log in and print and the reason being is because we want to make sure it’s not something that all the club members figure out, and one day, one club member just has an essay that they need to get printed really quickly and they’re out of print credits. We’re trying to avoid that.” Rosenberg said. “So to just keep it clean, the club president will be the only one.”

Rosenberg said that senators have considered offering free printing credits in the past, but it has never been officially pursued. Rosenberg said that a lot of budgeting and communication with Information Services and Technology (IS&T) is required to formulate a well-planned proposal for print credits, and said that he and Vincenti were the first to have success in putting together such a plan.

“It was something that we both were really passionate about and saw the need for, so we put in all that effort and all that time because it was not an easy thing at all,” Rosenberg said. “It was extremely complex, but I think we were both willing to put in the time and effort to have those meetings and figure it out.”

The system will be operating by January, and interterm will be considered the soft launch of the program, during which time student government and IS&T can work out any issues that arise with the system.