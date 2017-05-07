Student proposes providing staff with drug to prevent student overdoses

It began April 14 with a Facebook message from a student who said he or she had been an opioid addict and was afraid of relapsing.

For Audrey Reedy, who is the president of the Students for Sensible Drug Policy Club at Chapman, this private message to the club was enough for her to go the Orange County Needle Exchange Program April 22, the soonest day the exchange was open. She equipped herself with a device that can temporarily reverse the effects of opioids, which are pain-relieving drugs which work by affecting the body’s nerve cells, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“Why do we have to wait for it to become an issue?” Reedy said. “If one person overdoses, that’s an issue. Everyone doesn’t have to be doing it for it to be an issue.”

At the April 24 senate meeting, representatives from the club proposed that all resident advisors, resident directors and Public Safety officers have access to opioid antagonists. These antagonists come in the form of an injection that can help stop a person’s brain from responding to whatever opioid he or she has overdosed on.

Reedy, who is a senior peace studies and strategic and corporate communication major, told The Panther that the club has tried to equip university personnel with the injections in the past, but that the Facebook message was the wake-up call the initiative needed.

Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba said that he has been researching the injections and hopes to equip Public Safety officers and faculty with them by next semester, but was not aware of the club’s initiative. Although Burba said there has not been an overdose in his 11 years at Chapman, he has heard of other universities that have the injections, and he thinks Public Safety should be as prepared as possible.

Burba said that there are some liabilities involved in giving officers and faculty access to the injections. He said resident advisors who are trained to use the injections could be just as liable as a paramedic, despite not having as much emergency medical training.

“Like many things, it’s an institutional decision,” Burba said. “I’d need to talk to all the stakeholders. I think on the surface, it’s a good idea.”

If the proposal is approved, the club will receive a $1,000 donation from Kathy Berkowitz, whose son, Ethan Berkowitz, a ‘12 Chapman alumnus, died from an opioid overdose in 2016. Berkowitz also attended and spoke at the student government meeting.

Aimee Dunkle, the co-founder of the Solace Foundation – which provides people with overdose response training – wants to donate 20 auto-injectors to Chapman, Reedy said.

Reedy said with this assistance – along with a donation from the Clinton Foundation – the university would only have to contribute about $1,500 toward training and equipment, something the club hopes will happen by fall 2018.

About 2 million people in the U.S. suffer from opioid addictions related to prescription opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The most commonly abused nonprescription opioid is heroin, with about 467,000 people in the U.S. dealing with addiction. Prescription drugs like morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and fentanyl are legal opioids that are also highly addictive and can lead to future heroin abuse.

Reedy said that drugs more common among college students – like cocaine and ecstasy – can be mixed with fentanyl, an opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Sophomore creative writing major Avery Silverberg, who transferred to Chapman this spring, said that although drug abuse on campus may not be an epidemic, that doesn’t mean overdoses shouldn’t be prevented, if possible.

“I don’t think it’s an issue at Chapman more than any other school. If anything, it’s a lot better than my other school,” Silverberg said. “Why not have the precaution? It can only do good.”

Reedy said that the club does not promote drug use, and that having the injections does not make using opioids safe, but that any feasible way to prevent an accident like an overdose should be taken seriously.

“Even if it’s not an issue at Chapman now, it could be in the future,” she said. “We believe first responders should be as equipped as possible to deal with emergency situations, and this is one they’re not yet equipped for.”