Student voting rates rise more than 10 percent

Voting among Chapman students rose more than 10 percent from the 2012 to 2016 president election, according to a report released in August 2017 by the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement.

The voting rate at Chapman increased from 46.6 percent in 2012 to 57.2 percent in 2016, and more than 3 percent nationwide, according to the study. The report found that Chapman students voted at a rate of about 6 percent higher than the average of the institutions that participated in the report.

The report collected data from more than 1,000 colleges and nearly 10 million students. The largest increase in voting habits at Chapman and nationwide was among millennials, or those born between between 1982 and 2000.

“On election night, there was a narrative (about) participation decreasing slightly among millennials that was mostly based off exit polling, but this report shows differently,” said Spencer Dixon, the partnership coordinator for Young Invincibles, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to helping students register to vote. “Millennials want to be involved in the process.”

Dixon said that as a millennial, he cared the most about issues like the cost of higher education and access to healthcare.

“(The candidates) have issues that people care about. Given the necessary knowledge and information, millennials will get involved,” Dixon said.

Nationwide, voting increased the most in Hispanic and Asian populations, by 7 percent and 7.8 percent respectively.

Jeffrey Haskell, a senior creative producing and computer science major, believes that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric degraded these communities, leading them to vote against him, he said.

“With a lot of the hate speech Trump said toward the Latino community with the (talk of) deportation and a lot of his degrading comments he said toward China and the manipulation of currency, those two ethnic groups were targeted by Trump,” Haskell said.

Both presidential candidates in the 2016 election used social media effectively, which led them to reach a larger number of millennials than in 2012, Haskell said. Since millennials spend so much time on social media, they were exposed to more political news and content, he said.

“Trump understood the social media aspect and took hold of it, and really pushed his campaign that way,” Haskell said. “I think Hillary Clinton also understood how important social media is nowadays.”

The difficulty students encounter registering to vote is a result of a lack of knowledge, Dixon said.

“For many students, it is their first election, and the first of anything has barriers,” Dixon said. “Students don’t know (about the voting process). The institutions are in a unique role in providing students that information.”

At Chapman, Civic Engagement started the “CU at the Booths” initiative following the 2012 election, which helps Chapman students register and vote in elections. They provided several resources on campus during the 2016 election season to prepare students for the election, like National Voter Registration Day, screenings of presidential debates, student political debates and shuttles to polling stations on Election Day.

“We’ve put forth a lot of effort related to voter engagement, voter registration, ballot access and day-of get-out-the-vote efforts,” said Justin Koppelman, the associate director of civic engagement initiatives at Chapman. “The election itself was a really high-profile one that certainly involved a lot of engagement among college students across the country.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article contained a quote about voter engagement that had an incorrect word. This information has been corrected.