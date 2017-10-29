Students’ cars hit in DUI crash near campus

A driver who police say was driving drunk hit two unattended parked cars owned by Chapman students five blocks from campus. The crash took place near East Walnut Avenue and Maplewood Street in the early morning Oct. 29, according to the Orange Police Department.

Both parked cars belonged to Chapman students, said Carson Shevitz, a sophomore business administration major who was one of the first to arrive at the scene.

It was not clear at press time the extent of the damage to the cars.

The car that was hit first and sustained the most damage belonged to Leah Woienski, a junior health sciences major, Shevitz said. Woienski, who drove a white Toyota Camry, said she arrived “coincidentally,” after Shevitz – who was already there – asked her to take a friend home from the area.

“I was in so much shock. I was so not anticipating that happening. I panicked,” Woienski told The Panther.

No one was injured in the crash, Orange Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Phillip McMullin told The Panther.

Shevitz, who arrived before the police, said he was driving a Chapman student back from a party when he pulled onto Walnut Avenue and saw a car “flipped on its side,” he said. He arrived just after the driver had gotten out of the passenger side of his car.

“He was just standing in the middle of the road, it was obvious that he was very confused,” Shevitz said. “We jumped out and started talking to him.”

Woienski said that she did not speak to the drunk driver, 26-year-old Orange resident Ricardo Barron, who was arrested.

Barron had left his phone and wallet in the car, Shevitz said, and “couldn’t call anyone.”

“He didn’t know what was going on or what to do,” Shevitz said.

When the driver emerged from his car, he was dressed in a Ghostbusters Halloween costume, Shevitz told The Panther. Shevitz said that Barron got out of his car “perfectly fine” and that he didn’t appear to be injured.

Shevitz saw Chapman University parking stickers on all three of the cars involved in the crash – including Barron’s – which led him to believe that the drunk driver may have been a Chapman student, he said.

However, Dean of Students Jerry Price wrote in an email to The Panther Oct. 29 that his review of the student database “shows no student with that (Ricardo Barron) name.”

The police arrived on scene after receiving a call at 3:10 a.m. for a traffic crash and detained the driver for suspicion of drunk driving, McMullin said.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken to the police department. He was released from the police department at 6:30 a.m. after being given a citation, McMullin said.

Sabrina Santoro, Emma Reith and Maggie Mayer contributed to this report.