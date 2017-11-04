Students celebrate Indigenous People’s Heritage Month with dancing, drum circle

A traditional hoop dance and presentation of indigenous history kicked off Indigenous People’s Heritage Month, also known as National Native American Heritage Month, in Memorial Hall Nov. 2.

“These programs are an effort not only to celebrate indigenous cultures, but also to strike out stereotypes, overcome preconceived biases, and recognize the sovereignty and history of natives,” Tim Topper, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe and program coordinator for the Cross-Cultural Center, said at the beginning of the event.

Afterwards, Topper explained Chapman’s goals to celebrate indigenous people during the month of November, known nationally as Native American Heritage Month. Following the introduction was a prayer from Jessica McCool, who is a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians.

“Thank you for our cultures, our language, our diversity that makes us so different and so unique,” McCool said during the prayer. ”Thank you for our resilience and strength to keep them passed on.”

Topper said that that one of the biggest challenges that Native American students face is visibility – they make up less than one percent of students on campus.

According to the university’s website, there are eight undergraduate Native American students enrolled at Chapman as of this fall, compared to 15 in fall 2016. Only a few Chapman students attended the event.

“I feel like these kind of exposure programs can help (Native American students) kind of break out of their shell and be more comfortable in talking about where they came from, help them connect with others and others can embrace why it’s important for them to be recognized on this campus and show that the school cares about them and hasn’t forgotten them.” Topper told The Panther.

Lupe Lopez, a member of the RedBoy Productions dance group, gave a presentation on issues Native Americans have faced, historically and in the present day. The presentation focused on the legal challenges indigenous people face, like the issues of tribes being able to govern themselves and protecting native American culture from appropriation.

“We show our tribal ID, and that border agent says ‘Go on by.’ But it wasn’t (always) just like that,” Lopez said, recalling traveling with her children. “It took years and years of meetings to say ‘Respect our nations, respect our sovereignty, who we are as people.’”

Following the presentation, two performers from RedBoy Productions performed a drum circle and traditional hoop dance. The hoop dance finds its origins in a legend in which a man who wanted to dance went to visit a willow tree, Lopez said, and the complex shapes created by the rings during the dance are symbolic of the objects common in Native life.

“It was told to him, ‘Make designs of what you see around you,’” Lopez said, describing the legend during a Q&A session. “As you saw, (the performer) made designs like the basket, the eagle, the butterfly and when she put up a ball (made of the hoops), it was a representative of Mother Earth.”