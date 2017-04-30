Students debate politics, feminism, systemic racism

Topics like police force, systemic racism and feminism sparked controversy at the third annual political club debate on the Student Union Stage April 25, with about 80 people gathering to watch four political clubs debate for more than two hours.
During a discussion about social justice movements, the representative for Chapman Republicans, Stephen Ragsdale, said that the Black Lives Matter movement has “misdiagnosed the problem in the black community.”
“Obviously, we all know that the black community is having problems with the police,” Ragsdale said during the debate. “This is not because of systemic racism. There is zero proof of systemic racism. If there is, you should be able to point me to a law on the books that is racist.”
Ragsdale went on to say that feminism is “based on a conspiracy theory,” which prompted a reaction from the audience. Some audience members clapped at Ragsdale’s statements.
“The white, cisgender, heteronormative patriarchy is not out there to get women,” Ragsdale said. “And the gender wage gap does not exist.”
Some club representatives, like sophomore Tyler Ferrari, the president of Young Americans for Liberty, disagreed with a few of Ragsdale’s statements.
“The war on drugs has disproportionately affected black and brown communities,” Ferrari said during the debate. “To deny that is absolutely insane, and to (say) that somehow black Americans and brown Americans are somehow treated fairly by the police is absolutely insane. To believe that the justice system and the criminal system in this country is somehow equal is absolutely preposterous.”
Ragsdale also said that the LGBTQIA+ community “doesn’t have a lot of dignity.”
“They want equality and equal rights, but then when it comes to religious people, they want to trample on their religious rights,” Ragsdale said.
Ferrari argued that all people deserve the same legal rights and to be free from discrimination.
“As Libertarians, we believe that all people as individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, class or sex, they have every single right to be treated the same as every other American,” Ferrari said.
The debate, which has traditionally been between the Chapman Democrat and Republican clubs, had four podiums onstage to include Alternatives in Democracy, a libertarian socialist club, and Young Americans for Liberty, a Libertarian club.
“Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were two of the most unpopular candidates in presidential history,” Vice President of the Chapman Democrats Matthew Reminick, wrote in an email to The Panther. “Amidst discussion about a potential break from the two-party system, we felt it was only fair to invite (the other clubs) to this year’s debate. The traditional parties will have to justify their positions against the Libertarian and Socialist stances.”
Some students thought that the debate was an effective place to hear different opinions.
“I think it’s good to have an open space to discuss politics,” said sophomore public relations and advertising major Skye Sinyard. “Obviously, some things are harder to hear than others.”
Eric Vera, a junior film production major, agreed with Sinyard.
“I think that it’s refreshing to finally see, within the student body, a representation of each party, talking their points in a civilized way,” Vera said. “It definitely stirred the pot.”
Chris Hennigan contributed to this report.
5 Comments
While the things said by my colleague deserve to be, and should be, covered, I think its unfair to the other panelists to solely focus on the issues that generated the most soundbites. I’m disappointed that the environment, foreign policy as well as the host of economic issues discussed in this debate weren’t mentioned at all. Also, where are the quotes from AID and other dems and republicans?
-Jack Eckert
This article feels very narrow to me. First, it focuses solely on social movements, which was only one of seven different topics with equal time covered in the debate. Second, there was a lot more diversity in the social movements panel (let alone the whole debate) that wasnt covered, which would have provided a much fuller counter-argument to Stephen’s comments. There was a person of color speaking on BLM and three different women of three parties speaking on feminism, and none of them were covered. It’s important to hit on what was covered in the article, but there was so much more to the debate. The debate was much more rounded than this.
This article is laughably narrow. Out of two hours of constructive debate between four political parties, you focused the majority of the article on the single most non-constructive speaker throughout the entire night. There were good discussions had about policy—you know, what politics is all about—and you choose to write about the guy who sparked the biggest reaction from the audience. This isn’t news, it’s a joke.
Same could be said about the 2016 election. Good to see that the college newspaper is on the same page as national media
This is Matthew Reminick, the one cited in the article. Here’s more of what I sent to the Panther that was not included in the article:
“We also appreciate viewpoints across the political spectrum that add to our discourse here on campus.” in addition to the comment about Hillary and Trump.
They also asked if there was anything I’d like to be included in the article and this was my response:
“At a time when students are confined to their self-contained political opinion bubbles, we hope to provide an alternative forum for debate where ideas can be presented and challenged in the name of democracy. We believe this event will give all attendees a new perspective on each party’s goal of making the United States of America and the world a greater place to live.”
The fact four very different political clubs were able to coordinate on a single event was an impressive feat and I’m sorry the article missed the mark on that front.