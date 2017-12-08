Students discuss diversity, creative freedom at Dodge College town hall meeting

Some students criticized curriculum diversity and creative freedom at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts undergraduate town hall meeting on Oct. 7.

Veronica Kompalic, a senior film studies major, expressed concern about films screened film history and film aesthetics classes, urging administrators to choose films by “female filmmakers, queer filmmakers and (people of color) filmmakers,”

But Dodge’s Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Michael Kowalski, said that curriculum is not controlled by the administration.

“I’m more than happy to go back to the film studies faculty and tell them it’s an issue, but it’s not for me to say what films students watch in the classroom,” Kowalski said. “It’s not even within my authority.”

About 13 students and three Dodge administrators attended the town hall in the Folino Theater, which was led by Kowalski, Media Division Chair Janell Shearer and Film Division Chair Pavel Jech.

During the forum, junior creative producing major Kaylin George questioned Dodge’s restrictions on film production students’ sophomore year intermediate productions, saying that the restrictions limit creative abilities.

“If (students) attempt to do something very good and they succeed, then they have a good product,” George said. “If they fail, then they probably learn more from their failure than any type of success. The intermediate production is the best moment to fail.”

During the forum, Student Government President Mitchell Rosenberg commented on Kowalski’s reaction to students’ issues.

“The first thing I learned in student government is that when you have a town hall, you’re not rebutting what the students are here to talk about — you’re listening and answering their questions,” Rosenberg said. “So far, I’m troubled by the rebuttals.”

Rosenberg then asked Kowalski to explain how Dodge uses lab fees that are collected from students in specific classes, like the film production and creative producing senior thesis workshop classes, which require $1,000 per student, according to the 2017-2018 course catalog.

The fees add to the cost of tuition to attend Chapman, and are not clearly stated when a student chooses their major, Rosenberg said.

Those lab fees, Kowalski said, are used to maintain and replace equipment that Dodge students use for productions.

“A student in the English department is not paying lab fees, but they don’t have access to that equipment,” he said.

Pavel agreed that the fees are not clearly stated when a student enrolls, and supported Rosenberg’s suggestion to make the information more obvious so students can prepare financially.

Freshman television writing and production major Ashley Arabian spoke during the forum about the lack of screenwriting classes for non-majors – a common issue for television and writing and production students who specialize in screenwriting, Kowalski said.

“There’s usually two types of students in the television writing and production program — one that gravitates more toward television production and one that gravitates more toward screenwriting,” Kowalski said. “Neither groups seem happy.”

In about a year, a revised television writing and production major and new lower-division television writing classes for drama and comedy will be introduced, Shearer said. The revised major was created after a recent program review, Kowalski said.

New students continue to come to Dodge with more technical skills and the ability to “make things that look great,” but still need to focus on story development without letting logistics get in the way, Kowalski said.

“The students — you guys — are basically very similar to students I had 15 years ago. I’m not putting you down,” Kowalski said. “But (storytelling) is the area that most students — not just at Chapman, but in all film schools — need the most development. But it’s not easy. There’s no silver bullet.”