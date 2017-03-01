Students discuss stress management, mental health at self-care fair

It was bright and sunny in the Aitken Arts Plaza as the Self-Care Fair kicked off an afternoon of yoga, music, and promotion of mental health awareness Feb. 28.

The event was part of the See Me CU Campaign, led by the Bateman Public Relations Team, to destigmatize mental illness on Chapman’s campus over the next two weeks.

The fair focused on the five signs of emotional suffering, including personality change, agitation, withdrawal, poor self-care and hopelessness.

Allie White, a junior public relations and advertising major, is part of the Bateman PR Team and spearheaded the event. She said that she wanted to get involved because of her passion for mental health.

“My personal story stems from high school,” she said.. “I used to self-harm in high school, and my best friend ran the gamut of mental disorders – eating disorders, self-harm, suicidal, just did everything. So I did (the fair) partially for me but more for her, because she’s doing something like that on her campus in Texas.”

White emphasized that getting involved in mental health issues can come in the form of being an active advocate, or by just being a good friend and letting people know they aren’t alone.

The fair featured booths at which attendees could engage in a dialogue about symptoms and take something, such as a miniature journal or flower pot and seeds.

Ed Fox, associate director of Student Psychological Counseling Services, wrote in an email that managing stress is a key component in maintaining mental health. He wrote that events centered around bringing awareness to mental health issues almost always increase referrals to student counseling services.

“The challenge for most students is actually finding the time to follow through with getting assistance,” Fox wrote. “In my experience, many students are aware that they could use support and tools to manage their stress, but their life is so packed with things to do that self-care (counseling) gets put aside … It isn’t always about reducing the negative things in life, but rather adding positives.”

Senior Michelle Edwards, who is president of Active Minds, a student-run mental health organization, was at the event to engage students in dialogue about mental health with attendees.

“Seeing that there is a whole event about mental health is great for students to be aware of and to kind of be able to talk about it with their friends and family,” Edwards said. “The most important part of self-care is managing stress and knowing when you need to have a break. I think we get so caught up in classes and exams that we forget to have time for ourselves.”

Skye Sinyard, a sophomore public relations and advertising major, ran the “Personality Change” informational booth for Bateman.

“I know that sounds really cheesy, but it’s OK if you mess up or feel down,” Sinyard said, as she handed out affirmation stones. “There are so many people having these issues. We’ve had so many people come up to us and tell their stories and it’s really cool, because there’s not really a platform where you can talk about it.”

The event also featured anonymous messages about mental health handwritten on glass easels near the event. Some people wrote about dealing with undiagnosed mental illnesses, while others discussed overcoming mental health issues like depression and eating disorders. Many of the messages were positive, telling fair attendees that “(Recovery) can be done,” and “It gets better.”