Students go Greek in Chapman’s first spring recruitment

Chapman Panhellenic welcomed new members in its first deferred recruitment, which ran from Jan. 26-29. The change from fall to spring allowed another day to be added to the weekend, Values Day. Unlike other bid days, new members ran to greet their chapters on Wilson Field, instead of in the Attallah Piazza.
Members of the Pi Beta Phi and Gamma Phi Beta sororities hold up their letters and signs on Bid Day Jan. 29. Photos by Rebeccah Glaser
Rho Gammas, women who disaffiliate from their chapters to help potential new members through recruitment, are revealed to new sorority members on Wilson Field.
Sorority members hold up their letters and signs on Bid Day.
Members of the Alpha Phi sorority pose for a photo.
Active members greet the new women in their sororities.
