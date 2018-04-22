Students start petition about removal of hooding ceremony

Some graduate students from the Schmid College of Science and Technology started a petition April 15 to bring back the hooding portion of the commencement ceremony, which involves placing a hood over students’ heads when they receive their diplomas.

Provost Glenn Pfeiffer could not confirm what year the last hooding ceremony was held, but said that no matter how many students sign the petition – which he said he had not heard of – the university won’t reverse its decision.

The university is consolidating the degree conferral this year because the Commencement Office received complaints from family and friends of the graduates about the length of the ceremony, which is held on Wilson Field, Pfeiffer said.

The field’s artificial grass can raise temperatures considerably, Pfeiffer said, and as the graduate programs have grown, it became “impossible” to hood every student in a timely manner. By removing the hooding process, the school can host an intermission during the hottest hours of the day, he said.

“We’ve had people leave in ambulances because people pass out,” Pfeiffer said. “Last year, we had one graduate pass out waiting in line to get her diploma because it was so hot.”

Food science graduate students Sara Rodich and Jennifer Chan believe having the hood formally placed over their heads when they walk on stage is a necessary part of the ceremony to signify a student’s hard work. Graduates first heard about the cancellation last week when the program’s administrative assistant, Robyne Kelly, received a notice.

“To us, (our graduation) is an accumulation of what we’ve accomplished,” Rodich said. “It’s symbolic of what we’ve done in the past two years, so a lot of people are upset over it (being cancelled).”

Chan said it’s unfair of the university to take this away from a graduate’s ceremony just to save time.

“I’m the first person in my entire family who has achieved a master’s degree,” Chan said. “It may look like an insignificant thing, but for me, it would make such a difference between my bachelor’s ceremony and my master’s.”

While all graduates will still walk across the stage, Pfeiffer said that only students earning a Ph.D. will be hooded on stage at the ceremony this year. Chapman offers three Ph.D programs in computational and data sciences, pharmacy and education.

“The only rule we impose was that the only graduate students who would be hooded on stage, would be those receiving Ph.D.s,” Pfeiffer said. “We’ve got a lot of complaints from families and students, (with) people leaving during the ceremony … because they’re sitting out on that football field and they’re baking.”

Other graduates not receiving a Ph.D. will hood themselves before walking on stage to receive their diploma.

“The schools can (also) do a ceremony on their own time if they want,” Pfeiffer said. “But (the university) can’t do it on stage, because we have so many schools and colleges to get through.”

President Daniele Struppa will confer degrees for all colleges on May 18, where both graduate and undergraduate students will attend, compared to previous years, where degrees were conferred at each college’s ceremony. The closing convocation and degree conferral is estimated to be the longest one of the 2018 Commencement Events Schedule, at an estimated two hours.

“(When) everyone goes to closing convocation, we’ll have each school have their students stand (sequentially) and we’ll confer the degrees,” Pfeiffer said. “The whole thing will take 20 minutes for the conferral to be reached.”

But Rodich believes the additional time it would take to put a hood over a gown is minimal.

“They’re trying to save time (but) … you go up on stage, they place the hood over you and you walk off,” she said. “There’s not that much time to be saved and there’s not a ton of graduate students (in Schmid College) as it is.”

Pfeiffer said he is unsure of the exact number of Schmid graduates, but estimated that it’s less than 50.

But Chan said that her graduating class is “tiny.”

“The reason (the university) cut off the hooding ceremony was to save time, but I was talking to people who have done a master’s program before and they were like, ‘It takes less than five seconds per person,’” she said.